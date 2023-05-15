After three years in Sahuarita High School's CTE program, senior Adam Kelly is looking forward to his new career in the construction industry following graduation this month.
Kelly credited his family for sparking his interest in the trades, and he found the school's Career Technical Education program provided him with the tools and opportunities to hone his skills.
He said his mother's work in real estate brought opportunities for him, his brother and his father to help repair houses she was selling.
"It was way cheaper, and I just thought it was really fun," Kelly said.
Kelly began the Sahuarita Unified School District's three-year CTE program during his sophomore year. He said some students take the classes to satisfy credits, but he found plenty of others show more focus and dedication to their projects.
"Another thing is in the year-two class, I see a lot of competition between each other, which I like," Kelly said. "And, hopefully, that will just keep coming through every year."
On Friday, Adrian Morales, CTE Pima JTED construction technology and architectural drafting instructor, walked SHS' workshop as one- and two-year CTE students worked on projects.
Morales said he attended the same CTE program at Santa Rita High School. Little did he know that would lead him to his current position at SHS.
"My teacher there was Charles Gallagher. After high school, I went into the field. I ran into Charles Gallagher at a Home Depot and he was like, 'Hey, come take my job,'" Morales said about his former teacher's position, then at Sahuarita High.
He said no several times but eventually gave in and found he was glad he did.
Whether going into the trade industry or not, Morales said the program benefits all students who can use the skills in their daily lives after high school. He said the skills CTE programs teach could save future homeowners money by making them more self-reliant.
"For kids who are going into the trades, it's a great opportunity for them to put themselves through college if that's their goal, or go straight into the workforce," he said. "We have a lot of success stories here in the shop of kids who have gotten part-time jobs with construction companies, putting themselves through school or kids who went full time and are moving up the chain of management."
Morales also said the CTE program gives students interested in the trade industry a leg up over other applicants.
"(Kelly), his job interview wasn't even a job interview," he said. "It was, 'Alright, can you start this day?' because of a recommendation that we had made. And kids reaching out to me who work for the industry now saying, 'Hey, do you have kids because we need people.'"
Morales, who started in 2016, said he also enjoys hearing from former students who update him on where they are after graduating.
"It's really cool seeing where they're at and what they've been doing," he said. "They'll brag about, you know, 'Well, I've been able to do this,' which is awesome. It's a little feather in my cap when I'm able to see them."
Career paths
Josh Fields, who oversees all SUSD CTE programs and dual enrollments, said providing students with trade opportunities is part of the district's effort to show them all potential post-high school pathways.
Fields used the district's digital photography program at SHS and Walden Grove as an example of the pathways students could take following graduation. He said teachers and counselors could show them opportunities ranging from a traditional college degree to starting their own business straight out of high school.
"And an apprenticeship is an option, too, or mentorship or internship — we kind of loop those in together, depending on which career field," Fields said, noting different industries use different terms. "We talk about all of those pathways, the pros and cons of each, what places you could go."
Fields said SUSD supports all the potential pathways without prioritizing, adding typical educational approaches in the past made a traditional four-year degree the "gold standard."
"We're not teaching that, so to speak," he said.
Fields said the district also encourages students to seek out businesses that could offer tuition reimbursement, so they could combine advancing their education later while getting started in an industry out of high school.
SUSD checks back with its graduates six months after graduation. Fields said for the Class of 2022, 85% of WG and SHS graduates with two years in the CTE program went on to post-high school placement, meaning post-secondary school, military service or a job. He found that it is trending upward for CTE students.
"They are getting involved in one of those three things," Fields said. "Which to us signals that they just got on a pathway to be a successful citizen contributing to society. And that's a number we take pride in that we have achieved the goal of showing them what opportunities they have and that they're actually taking advantage of it."
Opportunity exposure
For trade industry opportunities, Fields said the district took the construction program students to an apprenticeship fair held by several construction companies.
"So, they get exposed to those and find out what they are, what the requirements are," he said. "Sometimes local (companies) may come by our classes to talk about what the opportunities are here locally."
One trade-related opportunity SUSD shares is the Pima County Workforce Development-administered Summer Youth Employment Program. The program provides at-risk county youths ages 14 to 21 educational and work experience opportunities during summer.
Workforce Development Deputy Director Rhonda Piña said the county has a full-time resource navigator at the Sahuarita Food Bank to help the town's students find resources. She also pointed to the annual Southern Arizona Construction Career Days, which the county supports but doesn't manage, as an opportunity for students to learn more about trade industry opportunities. She said the recent career days was at the Kino Sports Complex.
"You have a tremendous number of community partners that are involved in construction that participate in that," she said.
Beyond the local navigator, Piña said she isn't aware of any official in-house county involvement within SUSD for trade industry opportunities. But she would like to see that change across all the school districts in Pima County.
"I'm definitely for, 'Let's get into the schools and see what we can do,'" Piña said.
She said the county is working on a more "deliberate way" of working with schools through the youth program to avoid visiting students once during the year and then not seeing them again.
"And the best way for us to start is at the beginning of the school year so we get to know the kids, make the visits — even go to parent night or whatever, so we get the parents involved," Piña said. "That's our goal, and yes, Sahuarita would be one that we definitely would want to be connected with."