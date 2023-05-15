Projects

Sahuarita High students put the final touches on their projects Friday morning as part of the school's CTE program.

 Jorge Encinas | Green Valley News

After three years in Sahuarita High School's CTE program, senior Adam Kelly is looking forward to his new career in the construction industry following graduation this month.

Kelly credited his family for sparking his interest in the trades, and he found the school's Career Technical Education program provided him with the tools and opportunities to hone his skills.

Adam Kelly

SHS senior Adam Kelly shows the tiny house that three-year CTE students constructed. He said students still had more work to do despite the quick progress they made this year.
Tour

SHS senior and CTE program ambassador Adam Kelly provided a tour of the school's workshop Friday. Kelly has already secured a job in the trade field following his graduation this month.
Dog houses

Students worked on constructing large and small dog houses outside of the the school's workshop Friday.


Jorge Encinas | 520-547-9732

Tags

Assistant Editor

Assistant Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He returned to the Green Valley News after two years as the editor of the Capital Journal in Pierre, South Dakota.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?