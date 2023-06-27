•DSC_0093.JPG

A woman holds a sign at Monday's Sahuarita Town Council meeting that reads, "No Vulcan." 

 Dan Shearer Sahuarita Sun

More than 100 people showed up Monday to remind the Sahuarita Town Council that approving a proposed asphalt plant on their doorstep would be a bad decision for many reasons.

An overflow crowd at Sahuarita Town Hall listened to 20 speakers during Call to the Public rail on everything from toxic chemicals in the air to decreased property values tied to Vulcan Materials’ proposed hot mix asphalt plant a half-mile north of Quail Creek.

•DSC_0090.JPG

John O'Rourke tells the Sahuarita Town Council, "We don't want that in our backyard," to applause at Monday's meeting. In back are council members Deborah Morales and Simon Davis and a sign language interpreter. 


