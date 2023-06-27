John O'Rourke tells the Sahuarita Town Council, "We don't want that in our backyard," to applause at Monday's meeting. In back are council members Deborah Morales and Simon Davis and a sign language interpreter.
More than 100 people showed up Monday to remind the Sahuarita Town Council that approving a proposed asphalt plant on their doorstep would be a bad decision for many reasons.
An overflow crowd at Sahuarita Town Hall listened to 20 speakers during Call to the Public rail on everything from toxic chemicals in the air to decreased property values tied to Vulcan Materials’ proposed hot mix asphalt plant a half-mile north of Quail Creek.
The plant, which is going through the approval process, has been targeted by the grassroots group Concerned Citizens of Sahuarita. The plant wasn’t on Monday’s agenda so the council was restricted from talking about it or engaging with those who took their three minutes to lay out their case.
David Wolf, the first speaker and one of the early organizers against the plant, told the council the crowd was there “just to remind you that we’re still very interested” in this project. He listed several issues and noted their group is putting together several “white papers” on areas of concern that will be posted on its website, www.ccsahuarita.org.
Other speakers noted Vulcan operations in other areas that have posed potential quality of life issues while others brought up increased truck traffic and odors.
“Tell us your reason that could possibly justify you doing this,” one asked the council.
About 115 people, some of them in the lobby for lack of room in the council chamber, applauded, spoke up from their seats and held signs opposing the proposal.
Vulcan is seeking a Type 3 Conditional Use Permit on land north of Quail Creek, the site of a sand and gravel mining operation since the mid-’90s. The plant was annexed into the town in 2000, and Alabama-based Vulcan acquired it in 2015.
The next step is a public hearing by the Planning and Zoning Commission tentatively sent for Aug. 15. Their recommendation on Vulcan’s Conditional Use Permit then goes to the town council for action.
