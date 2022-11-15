Dozens of local business owners and neighbors came together during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting to voice concerns about crime and homeless encampments affecting their businesses and lives in Tucson and Pima County.
Members of the Tucson Crime Free Coalition dominated the public comment portion of the meeting with anecdotes about open-air drug use in front of homes and businesses, sanitary issues stemming from homeless encampments, and general safety issues that employees face during business hours.
James Bishop, a Tucson business owner, told supervisors his office complex at Broadway Boulevard and Pantano Road was “under constant siege” by criminals and homeless individuals.
“We spend every single day cleaning up drug paraphernalia. We’ve had physical intimidation by criminals who are on the property early in the mornings, and some of our employees have literally had homeless people walk into the office and intimidate them directly,” Bishop said.
“The Sheriff’s office and the police departments are grossly undermanned, and we appreciate their efforts…the only thing that made a difference was after (Tucson Police Department) finally made an arrest,” he said.
Tracy Toland, another supporter of the Tucson Crime Free Coalition, shared her experience with a homeless encampment in an arroyo outside her home, which she said saw frequent vehicle traffic and threatened the safety of her family.
“Allowing people to live on the streets like this is not the humane answer, and I refuse to let this continue in my front yard where my children have to go to play. They can’t go check the mail without being in fear,” she said.
The Tucson Crime Free Coalition, which claims over 1,000 members in the greater Tucson area, advocates for solutions that enforce existing laws, including adequate staffing and resources for police departments, increased access to substance abuse treatment programs when possible, and prosecution of crimes when necessary, according to their website.
Josh Jacobson, a local restaurant owner and steering committee member of the coalition, said he also hoped leaders from Tucson were listening to Tuesday’s comments, as another conversation between the coalition city leaders was in the works.
“Crime is the number one issue impacting our community…and we must have a regional approach with cooperation from all entities,” he said.
“We continually hear that pretrial services is one of the largest barriers to enforcement, so the question is, what can this Board of Supervisors do to help alleviate that barrier?”
Following public comments, Supervisor Rex Scott encouraged the board to develop a framework for action, to tackle the problem holistically and directly.
“The one thing we heard loud and clear today was we need to take action, and so far we’ve not done that,” Scott said.
Though Scott initially proposed a seven-point plan, the board eventually unanimously voted to pass four of Scott’s suggestions to address issues in Pima County brought forth by the coalition, including:
• Directing county administration to devise a plan for making use of the Mission Annex (1801 S. Mission Road, previously the Sheriff’s Minimum Security Facility) as a site for the expansion of pretrial and probation services.
• Directing county administration to work with the Pima County Attorney, the Pima County Sheriff, courts and any other involved parties to identify barriers or impediments to effective enforcement or prosecution and report back to the board with plans for addressing them.
• Directing county administration to report to the board on any current joint efforts being undertaken by the county and City of Tucson staff to provide comprehensive wraparound services that seek to address the root causes of homelessness, any further opportunities for greater collaboration, and ways that private sector agencies can join in support of these efforts.
• Directing county administration to fully evaluate and report back on options for allocating unexpended American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, or other funds received from the federal government related to the pandemic, to pay for any expenses associated with the items above.
But most supervisors agreed Tuesday there’s more work still to be done to understand the extent of the issues, their impact on county residents, and how the City of Tucson and the county can work together to develop solutions.
Concerns about crimes such as theft, trespassing, disorderly conduct and simple assault, for example, are all misdemeanors handled by Tucson's city court, over which the Pima County Attorney has no authority, Supervisor Adelita Grijalva explained.
“That’s why I’m saying this has to be a regional effort, we have to work with other jurisdictions…and that’s really why one of the issues is how the courts and law enforcement are working together, or not working together at this point,” Grijalva said.
“We have a lot of people talking at each other, but not with each other to try to tackle the problem,” she said.