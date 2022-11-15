Dozens of local business owners and neighbors came together during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting to voice concerns about crime and homeless encampments affecting their businesses and lives in Tucson and Pima County.

Members of the Tucson Crime Free Coalition dominated the public comment portion of the meeting with anecdotes about open-air drug use in front of homes and businesses, sanitary issues stemming from homeless encampments, and general safety issues that employees face during business hours.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

