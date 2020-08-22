Calls for service to the Pima County Sheriff’s Green Valley District the first six months of 2020 are down in most categories compared to last year.
The district released statistics last week showing total calls for service decreased by about 1 percent and crime-related calls decreased by 16 percent in comparison to 2019.
Calls for service
Criminal calls are broken down into Part 1 and Part 2 crimes with more serious offenses such as homicide, sexual assault and burglary classified as Part 1 and lesser offenses such as fraud, criminal damage and those involving controlled substances as Part 2.
Part 1 crimes calls were down 5 percent overall with seven fewer calls this year than in 2019; the same for Part 2 crimes calls, down 21 percent.
“Crime went down across the board from 2018 to 2019...and looking at [this year’s decrease] you know obviously COVID played a role. I was excited to see that most stuff went down,” said Lt. Derek Ogden, who oversees the district.
He said decreases in traffic citations and calls for crimes such as burglaries are likely attributed to people spending more time at home.
“I am excited to see that even with people staying home offenses against family are down,” Ogden said. Offenses against family include offenses such as physical abuse, neglect and elder and vulnerable adult abuse.
The district classifies calls according to Uniform Crime Reporting codes established by the FBI. Some offenses do not have a specific UCR code and therefore might fall into the category of "other offenses" which contains general codes, like "other felonies" that could be used based on the nature and severity of the offense.
“We do our best to make sure that everything fits into one of those [UCR codes] but [other offenses] is kind of a catch-all. So if it’s anything that is not...specifically identified by one of those UCR codes we use the other offenses,” Ogden said. “Trespassing is a huge one.”
Arrests were down 19 percent overall and 27 percent less arrestees were booked into Pima County Adult Detention Center.
Response time
To date, the 2020 average response time for Priority 1 calls increased by 11 seconds to nine minutes, 14 seconds.
Priority 1 calls for service involve serious injury or involve imminent and/or serious offenses in progress and immediate response will crucially affect the outcome of the incident, according to the Sheriff’s department website.
“The Green Valley District encompasses 804 square miles and that square mileage includes rural areas of Pima County, so as calls for service increase in those areas, depending on where the deputies are it’s going to take them a little longer to get there,” Ogden said. “The response time is something we keep an eye on and we concentrate on.”
The department recently received a $1.5 million federal COPS grant to increase its presence in rural communities.
The Rural District operates out of the Robles Ranch Substation in Three Points but with the increased funding it will hire 10 deputies and expand its services to all county rural areas.
Ogden said it will still be the responsibility of the Green Valley District to respond to 911 calls out of its rural areas such as Arivaca but the Rural District will now have resources to help out and provide patrol and increase community relations.