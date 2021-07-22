07/21 Crash.jpg

A 74-year-old Green Valley resident lost control of his vehicle late Wednesday evening on West Via Alamos Drive. 

 Green Valley Fire District

A 74-year-old Green Valley man lost control of his vehicle on West Via Alamos Drive about 9 p.m. Wednesday, striking a parked pickup, according to the Green Valley Fire District. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was the lone occupant. He was transported to a Tucson hospital for evaluation.

Mary Glen Hatcher

