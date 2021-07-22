A 74-year-old Green Valley man lost control of his vehicle on West Via Alamos Drive about 9 p.m. Wednesday, striking a parked pickup, according to the Green Valley Fire District. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was the lone occupant. He was transported to a Tucson hospital for evaluation.
featured
Crash sends Green Valley man to hospital
Tags
Mary Glen Hatcher
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today