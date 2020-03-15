The Community Performance and Art Center is the latest Green Valley/Sahuarita entity to announce a closure in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
Three cases have been reported in Pima County; there have been no deaths in Arizona.
Here is a list of events that announced cancellations/closures over the weekend.
For a full list of events, updated as we receive information, is available here.
Find updated local, state and global stories on the virus here.
To list an event, email: dshearer@gvnews.com
•The Community Performance and Art Center is closed until further notice.
•Gaslight Theater in Tucson has shut down until April 16.
•Silver City Jam Band has canceled remainder of its season.
•All Music in the Canyon concerts sponsored by the Friends of Madera Canyon (March 29 through May 3).
•Art-in-the-Park, April 4
•Green Valley Gardeners spring plant sale.
•Taste of Tubac, April 5, Tubac Golf Resort.
•GOP Headquarters at Green Valley Village remains open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; large gatherings postponed until April.
•Green Valley Recreation closed all rec centers until April 1.