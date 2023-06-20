A Sahuarita teenager underwent rabies treatment following a bite Friday from a coyote pup; the animal was euthanized.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department reported a 17-year-old girl tried to "rescue" the pup, thinking it was abandoned, when it bit her left index finger. But the department said the mother likely went off to feed and would return.
"She saw the coyote pup on the porch of a neighbor whose home is vacant right now," AZGFD spokesman Mark Hart said.
He said a concerned party called the Tucson Wildlife Center to take the pup to them, but they told them to return it where they found it if there were no injuries. The party also called Game and Fish, who told them the same thing.
"At some point, the coyote bit the girl, and they wound up taking it to the Tucson Wildlife Center, where it was euthanized."
Hart said euthanization was necessary to test the animal for rabies, adding rabies treatment is a standard recommendation following any bite.
"Any attacking wildlife that we handle needs to be destroyed, by policy," he said. "A young coyote that learns to bite people can grow up to be an older coyote that could bite people."
The best way to avoid that outcome is to not handle wildlife and not disturbing baby animals left alone.
"This isn't a hard-and-fast rule, but if young wildlife is left unattended for 24 hours or more, that might be a basis for considering it abandoned," Hart said. "But we still wouldn't want people to handle it, even at that age."
Hubert Parker, the development coordinator at the Tucson Wildlife Center, said Monday it isn't a good idea to handle wildlife and people should call them before doing anything. He said the center's staff will ask callers for more information on the situation, including a photo.
"Plus, we don't recommend removing the wildlife — usually, there's a parent around or something, a mom or whatever for that animal," Parker said.
It's common for baby animals to be alone while a parent is out looking for food.
"The mom might leave them for the whole day but come back in the evening," Parker said.
He said it would be concerning if the animal looked undersized and needed food but added people should call the center first, adding they could call for any question before taking action whether or not there is a red flag.
"We might tell them to wait 24 hours or something to see if it's still there the next day, or four or five hours to see what happens," Parker said. "It just depends on the situation. If they call, we'll try to walk them through it."
Parker said people could also contact Game and Fish if they're concerned about wildlife.
Tucson Wildlife Center provides rescue and emergency care and rehabilitates sick, injured and orphaned wildlife before re-releasing them. But those services are only as needed.
The Sahuarita incident came about a month after a man attempting to help a baby bison in Yellowstone National Park made headlines. The calf was rejected by the herd after having human contact and was euthanized. The man was charged with "one count of feeding, touching, teasing, frightening, or intentionally disturbing wildlife," according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Wyoming. He was fined $1,000.
Hart said June is one of the department's busiest times for wildlife calls in populated areas, noting that many are stressed and looking for water and resources. He said those calls slow once monsoon rains begin.
As a general rule, Hart said the best thing people could do to help is leave wildlife alone and call Game and Fish for advice when an animal has teeth and claws.
"If you had a desert tortoise crossing the road, and you wanted to get it out of the road, if you picked it up and held it low to the ground so it didn't void its bladder, that would be fine," he said.
The most common cases of humans trying to help wildlife come from young javelinas and deer.
"People will find a fawn hidden and think mom has abandoned it and pick it up and bring it to us," Hart said. "Then, we're stuck because how do we get it back to mom?"
He said Friday's incident in Sahuarita is like many cases of young wildlife left alone so the mom can eat and, in turn, nurse the baby wildlife.
"So they leave the young unattended, usually hidden a bit, or in a place they perceive to be safe — like the front porch of a vacant house, maybe — and then they go off and feed and come back," Hart said.
Interfering with the wildlife process could bring unfortunate consequences for humans and animals.
"You know, best of intentions, but there are often unintended consequences when people directly try to help wildlife they perceive to be in distress," Hart said.