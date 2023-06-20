Coyote pup

Arizona Game and Fish reported a coyote pup was euthanized after it bit a 17-year-old girl in Sahuarita on Friday.

 Arizona Game and Fish

A Sahuarita teenager underwent rabies treatment following a bite Friday from a coyote pup; the animal was euthanized.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department reported a 17-year-old girl tried to "rescue" the pup, thinking it was abandoned, when it bit her left index finger. But the department said the mother likely went off to feed and would return.

Coyote

A coyote slinks around the brush at Canoa Ranch in March. Arizona Game and Fish reported June is its busiest time for stressed wildlife making its way into populated areas looking for resources.


Jorge Encinas | 520-547-9732

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?