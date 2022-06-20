For some parents, the long wait is finally over as COVID vaccines are becoming available for babies, toddlers and preschoolers.
Over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration formally authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for use in children as young as 6 months, expanding eligibility for nearly 20 million children in the United States.
The Moderna vaccine was authorized as two doses spaced four weeks apart, while Pfizer was authorized as a three-dose series, with the first two shots spaced three weeks apart and the third given eight weeks later. Both pediatric vaccines are lower doses than the vaccines given to adults.
Nationwide distribution of the vaccines is underway, with some pediatric doses already available through the Pima County County Health Department and its clinics, Dr. Theresa Cullen, health department director, said during a news briefing Monday.
Though the health department announced plans to offer the vaccine to children under 5 beginning this week, other providers – like retail pharmacies and local pediatricians – will have different timelines and availability.
Parents and caregivers looking to get their children vaccinated outside of the health department should contact those providers individually ahead of time for the most up-to-date information, Cullen said.
Within Pima County, it’s estimated that about 90,000 children are eligible to receive the COVID vaccine under the new guidelines. The health department hopes to vaccinate between 40 and 50% of that pediatric population with at least their first dose over the next six weeks, Cullen said.
“Data from the Kaiser Family Foundation would indicate that approximately 20-25% of parents will elect to immunize children in this age group as soon as this vaccine is available. They then indicate that another 25-30% will have a minimal delay…they want to see what happens, make sure there’s no side effects, and as far as we know there are very, very limited side effects,” Cullen said.
“One of the reasons this (vaccine approval) took so long was because we wanted to ensure the safety of this vaccine. Both the FDA review panel as well as the CDC as well as the data itself indicates this is a safe vaccine and that there have been very few significant side effects with it,” she added.
In Pima County, about 53% of children ages 5 to 5 and about 69% of kids ages 10-14 have been fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, Cullen said, adding that the health department plans to increase outreach efforts and continue offering mobile and pop-up vaccination clinics to increase vaccination levels in all age groups.
In recent weeks, Pima County has also seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases, a trend Cullen expects will continue into July and persist after Independence Day.
Being able to vaccinate a new part of the population at this time especially, she said, is another important way to limit the spread of the virus and the emergence of other contagious variants.
“In the last year, there were daycares, schools and kindergartens that had to close because there were outbreaks of COVID-19. And once again, littles can get infected with COVID-19 and can bring that home to the adults or siblings that they interface with,” Cullen said.
“Our hope is that this vaccine will decrease the number of cases that we are seeing. Once again, we are in an accelerated transmission phase right now, and anything we can try to do to mitigate that is considered a win for the health department.”
For more information about the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, or help finding a provider near you, visit pima.gov/covid19.