Vaccine required
Pima County could become the first government entity in Arizona to mandate vaccines for its employees.
In a July 30 memo, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry cited the wide availability of vaccines and a “generally static” vaccination rate in the face of the highly infectious Delta variant, concluding that the county “should no longer take a wait-and-see approach” to vaccinations.
“Vaccinating our employees not only protects the employee, but also the public,” Huckelberry wrote.
“Many Pima County departments and agencies are involved in the delivery of direct services to the public, increasing the public’s risk to COVID-19 exposure if employees are unvaccinated.”
The county’s potential mandate is based on guidance from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) indicating that employers can require employees to get vaccinated and block them from the workplace if they refuse.
If adopted, Huckelberry said it would be up to the Board of Supervisors to set an effective time frame, but suggested employees receive their first dose by Oct. 1, 2021.
The issue will be discussed at the next Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 10, and will be broadcast live on Pima County’s Facebook page at facebook.com/pimacountyarizona.
70% vaccinated
On Monday, the U.S. reached President Joe Biden’s goal of getting at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in 70 percent of adults in America, about a month after his initial July 4 deadline, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The figure marks the low end of initial government estimates for what was needed to reach herd immunity in the U.S., but has come at a time when COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are surging back in nearly all states, fueled by the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.
According to CDC data from the week of July 30, daily COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have increased fivefold over the past month to a seven-day rolling average of 66,606. Hospital admissions have also consistently risen across the country since June 25 to a current seven-day average of 5,475 – a 46 percent increase from the previous week.
Daily COVID-19 deaths have also climbed over 77 percent since their lowest observed value on July 10, currently averaging about 296 per day across the U.S. As of August 3, a total of 611,791 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the U.S., according to CDC data.
Although COVID-19 vaccination is the most effective prevention measure against the virus, vaccination rates across the country have varied. The CDC reports that the highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates.
County and COVID-19
Confirmed COVID-19 cases nearly doubled in Pima County from the beginning to the end of July, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services. All counties in Arizona, including Pima County, are experiencing “substantial” or “high” levels of community transmission, according to the CDC COVID data tracker.
As of Aug. 3, Pima County has reported a total of 120,634 COVID-19 cases and 2,462 COVID-related deaths. 63.1 percent of Pima County residents 18-years-old and over have been fully vaccinated, and 71.8 percent have received at least one dose, according to data from the Pima County Health Department.
For the most updated information on COVID-19 cases in your area, visit the Pima County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard at bit.ly/PimaCOVIDTracker.