If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
As the Delta variant continues to spread, Pima County is now seeing COVID-19 infection rates similar to last summer, approaching 165 cases per 100,000 individuals, Dr. Theresa Cullen, director of the Pima County Health Department, said Tuesday.
According to health department data, the Delta variant now comprises more than 87 percent of all COVID-19 cases in Pima County. A majority of non-Delta cases have also been attributed to Alpha variant, Cullen said, which has had a persistent community presence since last winter.
Coronavirus cases in county K-12 schools also continue to rise, with 947 cases and 33 outbreaks reported since July 20. Since the school year began, over 4,000 individuals – including students, faculty and staff – have been asked to quarantine as a result of a school-related COVID-19 exposure, Cullen said.
As the county prepares a plan to deliver COVID-19 booster shots to the public as early as next month, Cullen championed the current vaccination efforts underway in Pima County. Over 74 percent of county residents 18 years or older have received at least one vaccine dose, and over 84 percent of county residents over the age of 65 have been fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.
In an effort to boost vaccine accessibility, Tucson International Airport recently announced a partnership with the Pima County Health Department and plans to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to employees, travelers and community members in its terminals, starting this week.
Vaccinations will be available at the airport from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a walk-in basis through Sept. 7.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.