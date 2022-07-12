Another omicron subvariant is sweeping through the United States, causing a wave of accelerated COVID-19 transmission and reinfections across the country and here in Pima County.
The BA.5 variant, the most dominant strain of COVID-19 in the country according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, now accounts for 40 to 60% of COVID infections in Pima County, Dr. Theresa Cullen, director of the county’s health department, said Tuesday.
Since the beginning of May, Pima County has reported nearly 2,000 new COVID cases each week, up from an average of about 300-400 a week throughout March and April, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
But, due to the rise in rapid, at-home testing that goes unreported, Cullen says that number is likely an underestimate.
“There is such a large amount of ubiquitous infection throughout the county…our case rates are greater than 200 per 100,000 individuals that we know of, so we’re probably at 800-1,000 cases per 100,000,” she said.
“It’s not as high as we were in the height of omicron, but still about 50% of that, based on speculative and predictive data.”
Several groups and living communities within Green Valley are reporting more cases, and several events have been canceled.
Cullen attributes the rise in cases to a combination of two things – the BA.5 variant’s unique ability to bypass the immune system, causing reinfections, and COVID fatigue.
For much of the pandemic, one silver lining seemed to be that getting infected with COVID meant you weren’t likely to catch it again, at least for a while, but the BA.5 variant has tested that idea by seemingly sidestepping the immunity many people have built from prior infections and vaccinations.
“What we are talking about is immune escape, which is even if you have been fully vaccinated and gotten two boosters, if you’re eligible, you still run the risk of getting infected. And you can get infected within one week, two weeks, three weeks of that second booster,” Cullen said.
But, she added that vaccination, staying up-to-date on COVID booster shots and masking in public indoor settings are still the best way to significantly reduce your risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death.
“Our message is: please get your full primary vaccination series, get boosted if you’re eligible, continue to protect yourself,” Cullen said.
The health department also continues to offer its test-to-treat program, which can connect those who test positive for COVID-19 with antiviral medications on-the-spot, free of charge. The program is offered at the health department’s East Clinic (6920 E. Broadway Boulevard.).
Tired of it
But Cullen also acknowledged the reality that many residents are simply “tired of COVID,” and speculates that that has led to some individuals taking relaxed precautions, like isolating or mask wearing, when they test positive.
“The concern I have, and what we are hearing… is this inappropriate belief that if I am (COVID) positive, I can still do what I want to do, and so we have subsequent accelerated spread,” Cullen said.
“We all want this to be over…but it’s not over. And as a public health department, we want to be able to continue to engage with the community, not scare the community… We’re offering everything we can to ensure, from a public health standpoint and epidemiological response, that the services you need as an individual, as a family, as a community are available here.”
Anyone looking for more information on testing sites or where to get a COVID vaccine in Pima County can visit pima.gov/covid19.
Monkeypox here?
On Tuesday, the Pima County Health Department also announced the state’s first probable case of monkeypox beyond the Phoenix area – a Pima County resident under 40 years old.
The case is still under investigation and must be confirmed by the CDC, but Cullen said the individual is isolating, and the health department’s epidemiological team has already begun contact tracing.
“We have a robust epidemiological response readily available, due a lot to what we learned through COVID, and we are working closely with the state and the CDC. However, the odds of an individual in the community getting monkeypox without having direct contact with an individual that has monkeypox is minuscule, and I do not want people to be worried about that,” Cullen said.
Monkeypox is rare, caused by an infection with the monkeypox virus, and spreads most often through direct skin-to-skin contact with an infected person’s rashes or sores.
Most monkeypox infections get better within two to four weeks, and no recorded deaths from monkeypox have occurred in the U.S.
In the coming days, Pima County is expecting to receive about 100 doses of a monkeypox vaccine that will be used to treat infected individuals and contacts on a case-by-case basis.
In addition, Cullen said Pima County will become a “hub” for monkeypox vaccine distribution to other counties – including Yuma, Cochise, Santa Cruz, Graham and Greenlee – and will work with other health departments to ensure appropriate distribution, should that be needed.
Due to limited availability, the vaccine will only be available to those who are known to have been exposed to an infected individual – contacts that will likely be notified via the Pima County Health Department’s contact-tracing system – and those individuals who believe they are high-risk for exposure.
Cullen advised individuals who believe they are at-risk of monkeypox, who believe they may be infected or exposed, to speak with their primary care doctor first and seek laboratory testing.
Early symptoms of the virus are flu-like and include fever, chills, headache and muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion. A rash or sore may also appear on or near the genitals, hands, feet or face.
High-risk individuals can also fill out a form on the health department's website (pima.gov/monkeypox) to assess their eligibility for a monkeypox vaccine, once they become available.
“We haven't seen monkeypox in the community before, and I think by-and-large when we have a new virus that comes into the community, people are concerned…and monkeypox has developed a little mystery around it, so one of our goals is to really reassure people that may be at risk that the health department is here to respond to them,” Cullen said.