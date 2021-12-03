Local health officials don't expect the decline in COVID cases to last.
The Arizona Department of Health Services on Friday reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in the state – 670 in Pima County.
Daily COVID cases in the county have slightly declined since hitting a peak in mid-November of more than 4,000 cases a week. Last week, the county reported close to 400 cases per 100,000 individuals. During the first week of December, the county case rate is down to about 323 per 100,000 individuals, per week.
But Dr. Theresa Cullen, director of the Pima County Health Department, said she doesn’t see the trend persisting.
“Given what we are seeing in the hospital situation, where hospital beds continue to be full and at very high capacity, there’s no indication to me at least at this moment that we are in the midst of a lull that will continue,” Cullen said during a press briefing Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, Pima County’s ICU bed availability was at two percent, with eight beds available in the county. The county has seen its ICU bed availability below five percent for more than six weeks, Cullen said.
Health officials previously warned of another surge of cases during the holiday season, and with K-12 cases continuing to rise – the health department has reported 6,679 school-related cases since July 20 – Cullen said another spike could still be near.
“If kids are getting ill and reporting, they are most likely in a family situation, and there’s probably either going to be transmission from adult to kid or from the kid to the adult at some point,” Cullen said. “I do think as we go into the holiday season, we know there will be more social events...and given the emotional, spiritual and physical need for people to gather, I think we have a situation where we will probably see a significant increase in cases.”
No Omicron, yet
Since it was discovered in South Africa on Nov. 24, the Omicron variant has been detected in at least five U.S. states.
But as of Dec. 3, no cases had been discovered in Arizona.
Pima County Health Department currently sends 8 to 12 percent of its COVID-positive PCR test results to a lab in Flagstaff for viral sequencing, and for the past few months, about 99 percent of samples have been the Delta variant.
But Cullen said there’s no reason to think the variant won’t appear in the state, or in Pima County, at some point.
“If you look at South Africa, they had almost a six-fold increase in their number of cases once they discovered Omicron. I think there’s no reason to think we’re special and that we will not have that happen,” she said. “Remember with viruses, their goal is to live. Their goal is to push out the one that was there before, so push out the delta and bring in the omicron. That’s what we would normally expect to see with viral mutations.”
Vaccine access
While scientists race to understand more about the Omicron variant’s origins, how it spreads and how well current vaccines protect against it, Cullen said it’s best for individuals to protect themselves in the meantime by wearing a mask indoors, washing hands frequently, socially distancing when able and getting vaccinated and boosted, if eligible.
“Now is not the time to decrease your vigilance about how to protect you, your loved ones, your family and the community. Together, we all need to work on that,” Cullen said.
In an effort to increase vaccine accessibility, the health department and the City of Tucson have partnered to open a free vaccination site at the Tucson Convention Center.
The site is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and offers first series vaccinations for adults and children, as well as boosters. All three vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) are available.
Vaccinations will be offered on a walk-in basis, and those seeking second or booster doses are strongly encouraged to bring their vaccination cards. Those who have lost or misplaced their vaccination cards can find out how to replace them on the Pima County Health Department’s FAQ webpage at bit.ly/3xOG4FW.
In addition to the TCC site, COVID-19 vaccinations are widely available throughout Pima County at the health department’s four standing clinics, plus a number of mobile clinics at local schools and other locations. A complete list of vaccination sites can be found at pima.gov/covid19vaccine.
As of Dec. 2, 54.9 percent of Arizonans have been fully-vaccinated, according to ADHS. In Pima County, the rate is slightly higher with about 61.5 percent of residents fully vaccinated, according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker.