The Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun, with presenting partner Pima Pain Center, hosted a COVID Town Hall on Wednesday with Pima County Public Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. Below are edited questions and answers.
Where do we stand now with numbers?
We are in a time of high transmission and have been there for a while. We’re consistently over 150 cases per 100,000. That means about 1,500 cases per week, Cullen said. Nearly 100% of the transmissions are Delta variant. We’ve seen the MU variant, but not much so far.
There are hospital staff shortages which aren’t surprising.
“Overall, we’re not in a great place,” she said.
There is an increase in pediatric COVID patients but the pediatric hospital bed situation is stable. Patients brought to ERs via ambulance have often had to wait a couple of hours.
At a recent press conference you basically said “herd immunity” isn’t the goal, “stability” is the goal. What does that mean?
Stability is “a high enough vaccination rate that our caseload decreases.” Cullen is concerned about the current case rate and that it’s been consistently high. Months ago, we had rates in the 40-50 per 100,000. It’s currently three times that, mostly unvaccinated people.
Vaccination rates in Pima County — what’s a realistic expectation?
Currently, we have 65% fully vaccinated in Pima County of those who can get the shot (12 and over).
“Our goal would be 85 to 90 percent,” she said. Data shows 10-15% of people, for whatever reason, will not be vaccinated. But she thinks 85% is doable and “is where we need to be.”
Booster shots — necessary? When available?
First, let’s talk about the immunocompromised.
They need a third dose — it is not a booster. Their third dose completes their initial series. They need three doses to reach an immunogenic level that is consistent with what the rest of us get with two doses.
Boosters are for those not immunocompromised and who meet the categories of having completed a full vaccination series initially. This week or next, we expect recommendations from the Advisory Commission on Immunization Practices (ACIP provides advice and guidance to the CDC director regarding vaccines, etc.). We’ve heard Sept. 20 is the start date but we don’t know when the recommendations will come down and when that will start.
It could be tied to timing — the trigger for you could be when you completed your series — eight to 10 months after, the booster should be available to you. But for now, we’re waiting.
Cullen said Pima County is prepared and will be able to give boosters and meet the demand. But now, there is not a recommendation for the booster.
Booster vs. third shot?
They are not the same thing. Immunocompromised people need a third shot. Those who are not, likely will need a booster. In Pima County, 6,500 people have received the third shot so far.
Why do we need boosters?
Because your immune system seems to be waning. We’re seeing more of this in other countries — increased incidents in disease in those who had been fully vaccinated. We’re not seeing as much in the U.S.
How much of a loss of the original potency of the vaccine are we seeing?
It varies. Dr. Cullen’s guess is 10 to 20 percent. She calls that a small loss. The concern is new variants and strains, and do we need a different response to those.
Will we need boosters for our boosters?
“I would not be surprised. A part of COVID is here for a while… I wouldn’t be shocked that if we see immunity waning early on, which one could say in the first year, we may elect to have boosters in the future, too,” she said.
If I got a Pfizer shot, do I need a Pfizer booster?
“Lots of people have mixed and matched,” she said. The recommendation is to stick with what you started with. But there is no indication it’s a problem not to. But they recommend, if you have a choice, to stick with one brand.
What about J&J boosters?
They are still looking at the data to determine whether a booster is needed. Dr. Cullen fully expects those who received J&J to need boosters. But it’s still not known, so those who had J&J should not get a booster of Moderna or Pfizer yet. Wait for the data and recommendation to come out.
What are the numbers on breakthrough cases, and is anybody in Arizona tracking non-hospitalized breakthrough cases? (Breakthrough cases are those who’ve contracted the virus after being vaccinated.)
Pima County tracks breakthrough cases based on number immunized and number who get COVID. But you have to have been tested to be counted. Based on the data, Cullen said 0.1 to 0.8 percent of cases are breakthrough cases. That’s less than 1 percent.
What percentage of breakthrough cases are bad enough to require hospitalization? They are gathering that now.
Some counties are reporting higher numbers of breakthrough cases. They could be testing more or have a different reporting system.
Cullen agrees that breakthrough cases are likely much higher than reported because the typical breakthrough case doesn’t require hospitalization or even a visit to the doctor, and often goes unreported. There are also many cases where people are asymptomatic.
Why get the vaccine if we can get the virus anyway?
Nobody ever touted the vaccines as being 100% effective. We know that eight to 15 percent of people with the vaccine could still get the virus.
“If you’re vaccinated, your odds of having a serious infection, and especially resulting in mortality or death, are very, very small,” she said.
“We never want to falsely reassure people that you won’t ever get ill with COVID (if vaccinated), but the odds of you having a serious infection due to COVID — for instance, resulting in missing work, missing school — are pretty small.”
Long-term effects of COVID — what are we seeing?
The University of Arizona is engaged in a long-term study on this.
“We’ve seen things that are very similar to what we’ve seen in the past with people who have had post-viral characteristics, so things like myalgia, muscle ache, low-grade fever, fatigue... Some cognitive stuff…not an uncommon picture with some of the viruses we’ve had in the past,” Cullen said. In addition, headaches, persistent loss of taste and smell are common. “I don’t want people left in the unknown here. It’s not uncommon for bad viral infections to do this.”
“Our hope is that as we learn more we’ll identify which factors or which conditions are due to the COVID itself and also ways that we can treat that. For anyone suffering from long COVID, rest assured there is a lot of research going into this area…”
Are the vaccines effective against the Delta variant?
This past week, 100 percent of new cases were Delta. The previous week, there were two MU variants.
“We believe it is effective against Delta,” she said. “Now, there has been speculation about Delta-plus, which is another variant of Delta, so we’re just going to have to be very cognizant of the potential of changing variances.”
Is MU variant resistant to the vaccine?
It’s still being looked at. It is designated as a variant of interest, not a variant of concern.
“A variant of concern (like Delta) means we’re really worried that there might be more rapid transmission and higher impact,” she said.
Can COVID-19 or one of the variants be spread by those who are vaccinated?
Yes. “What we believe is that people who have been vaccinated have a shortened viral shedding time period, which means that you can spread it but you’re probably only going to spread it within the first 48 hours as opposed to 96 hours,” she said.
What are the basic rules of safety when it comes to congregating right now?
Ventilation is important, and something that should be talked about more.
“If you are in a closed indoor space, you should be fully vaccinated and wear a mask,” she said.
The more people in a space are vaccinated, the less likelihood of COVID.
Should I cancel Thanksgiving if it means getting on a plane and, eventually, being around unvaccinated children?
No black-and-white recommendation. But don’t go if you’re not vaccinated. If you are, and are on a plane, recent studies related to air travel show the decreased ability to transmit occurs in those situations. That means airlines have done a good job.
Don’t go to a home that is immunocompromised. If there are a lot of unvaccinated kids but the household has practiced a lot of layered mitigation, “you may be OK. I think the bottom line is there is a risk and everybody needs to become comfortable with their own risk level.”
Why should we not touch our masks, and why is it so universally ignored?
When you touch something then touch your mask, you’re potentially contaminating your mask. Touching your face at all is never good.
Ivermectin — what is it and what value does it have against COVID-19?
It gets rid of parasites in livestock and is very effective. But COVID-19 is not a parasite “and we’re not livestock.”
Non-peer reviewed papers were out there early on championing Ivermectin and they have subsequently been disproven. Poison centers are also reporting lots of issues and even deaths with Ivermectin.
“There’s nothing right now that indicates Ivermectin is an effective therapeutic for COVID, either prevention or treatment, and you run the risk of very serious side effects,” Cullen said.
There is a study just getting underway at the University of Minnesota Medical School on Ivermectin and two other drugs for COVID outpatients.
When will children get the OK to get the vaccine?
“I wish yesterday,” she said. Cullen expects it by end of year.
There have been nearly 1,900 cases and more than 60 outbreaks in Pima County schools this school year (July). The vast majority of those have fully recovered and are back in school.
Children are not more resistant to COVID than adults, but they do seem to tolerate the virus a bit better.
“We don’t declare an outbreak or close a classroom unless we have a strong belief that this is critical,” she said. No schools have been closed, which is a Pima County (not school) decision. Some classrooms have been closed.
Question from a reader: Why are they pushing so hard to lock down and vaccinate people for a virus that has a recovery rate of more than 97 percent?
Pima County has had more than 2,500 deaths due to COVID. There are concerns about long COVID.
“This is not without consequences and the transmission rate is very high,” she said.
“I will say that I think there will be a time when somebody asks me that question and I can go, yes, we’ll be OK, because people are immunized. But not now.”
Can PCR tests distinguish between the flu and COVID?
A test of PCR for COVID is not a test for flu in the vast majority of cases. There is a PCR test that does both but most of us aren’t getting that.
Can you get a flu shot if you’ve had a COVID shot?
Yes, and it’s encouraged.
There’s a documented sharp drop in flu cases since COVID arrived. Some people believe flu is being misdiagnosed as COVID. Why have the flu numbers dropped?
We believe it’s primarily because people have masked and layered mitigation. People had more respiratory protection.
Our RSV numbers have not dropped in children and are the highest they’ve been in a couple of years.
Where is the best place to get reliable information about what’s going on with the virus?
•Pima County website (pima.gov/covid19).
•Mayo Clinic (www.mayoclinic.org/coronavirus-covid-19)
•National Library of Medicine (www.nlm.nih.gov), more technical.
How has the CDC done handling the pandemic?
Recent data shows about 50 percent of people trust the CDC; about 40 percent trust local or state health departments, “which is really disconcerting,” Cullen said.
What contributes to it is “the fact that we change our minds. That instead of people realizing that what we are is on a continuum, with increasing science information, and we’re actually not really changing our minds, what we’re doing is making better decisions based on better information that has become available to us. But it is disconcerting. We need people to trust that there is not politics in what we do… The (county) board doesn’t tell me what to say… I would argue, at least for Pima County, as a health department, we function as an independent department. We are able to make our own conclusions.”
Do we know the impact of the vaccine on unborn children? Have any women who’ve had the vaccine experienced side effects while giving birth?
“The vaccine is totally safe in pregnancy,” she said. The American College of OBGYN has come out very strongly in support of immunizations for pregnant women. “What we do know is that there is protection for the unborn baby. Breastfeeding as well as being immunized during your pregnancy offer antibody flow to the infant so the infant is protected from that.”
Side effects for pregnant women: Nothing different than with any others.