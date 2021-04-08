As of Tuesday, a total of 3,747,598 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state, or 33 percent of the population. Of that number, 1,492,995 people have been fully vaccinated.
In Pima County, 509,612 vaccines have been administered, or 32 percent of the population, and 205,177 people are fully vaccinated.
Here’s what we know so far this week about COVID-19 and vaccines.
A slight increase
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday the county had a slight increase in COVID-19 positive cases after weeks of declines.
“We are seeing cases uptick,” he said. “I’ll go back five weeks and we were at 427 cases a week. The following week, the closer in, 4 weeks ago, 355. Three weeks ago 305. Two weeks ago 327 – this week 419. So, we’re seeing a slight uptick.”
But Huckelberry said the county is doing well on the vaccination front. But a federal vaccination site won’t be up and running as soon as anticipated.
“We hoped to get that underway by April the 10th, that’s obviously not going to happen,” he said. “So our new target date is April the 17th.”
Sahuarita Walmart
The Walmart on Nogales Highway closed during the weekend from Saturday afternoon until Monday morning. The company released a statement that the store was closing while a third party sanitized the location and Walmart employees restocked shelves.
The Pima County Health Department confirmed there were COVID-19 positive employees at the Sahuarita Walmart through contact tracing.
Walmart spokesman Casey Staheli said the company wouldn’t confirm information related to the store but was working to ensure all locations were cleaned and sanitized regularly. Staheli referred the Green Valley News to “the local health department” for positive COVID-19 confirmation among employees.
Walk-up registration in the county
Pima County will now have walk-up registration options for COVID-19 appointments.
On-site registration is now available at the Tucson Convention Center’s walk-through location. Staff at the TCC will also be able to help people register for major county vaccine sites like Banner-South Kino, Tucson Medical Center, the University of Arizona and the new Kino Event Center, starting on April 9.
TCC’s site is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit pima.gov/covid19vaccine.
UCHC opens registration
United Community Health Center opened registration for adults 18 and older for Wednesday's vaccination site at Anamax Park in Sahuarita.
The UCHC site plans to distribute Moderna and is only for first-dose vaccinations. There are no other restrictions other than being 18 years and older.
There will also be a second vaccination site at Old Vail School on Friday. UCHC's registration website listed more than 600 appointments still available on Monday afternoon.
County opens vaccine eligibility
Pima County has opened eligibility for its county vaccine sites to anyone 16 years of age and older.
Previously, when the state opened its eligibility to this large age group, the county only expanded their eligibility to those 16 and older with a listed medical condition, disability or who worked in an essential service.
Pfizer is currently the only vaccine approved for 16 and 17-year-olds. It is available through the University of Arizona’s state-run site and potentially local pharmacies.
Anyone under 18 needs a parent or guardian present to complete consent forms.
For more information, or to see registration options in the county, visit pima.gov/covid19vaccine.
Travel guidelines
On April 2, the CDC updated its guidance on travel for those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to the latest, those who have been fully vaccinated and have waited two weeks after their final dose can travel within the U.S. They do not need COVID-19 testing or to self-quarantine after travel, as long as their destination does not require it, if they are following precautions like hand washing and wearing a mask.
The CDC still recommends people who are not fully vaccinated to delay travel plans.
To see the rest of the CDC’s travel guidelines, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus.