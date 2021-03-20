COVID-19 numbers are trending in the right direction in Pima County and the state, with declines in positive cases and increases in the number of people vaccinated. The state health department is opening additional vaccine appointments at its state-run mass vaccine sites, including the University of Arizona POD.
There is no indication as of Friday that additional vaccines will be coming to Green Valley or Sahuarita, though unscheduled and often unannounced pop-up sites are possible. Here’s what we know about COVID-19 from this week.
Pima County numbers
Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said there has been a continued decline in COVID-19 cases in the county, now falling under 100 cases per 100,000 people. She said hospitalizations and the number of deaths also continue to decline.
As of Thursday, the county has no metrics in the red or in "criteria not met."
State Health Director Cara Christ said percent positivity during the week went to 3.2 percent, down from 3.6 percent during the week of March 7. The number of new cases in Pima County on March 15 was 76 compared to 214 a month earlier, Feb. 15.
Hospitalization numbers have also declined since last month. On March 15, 56 people in Pima County were hospitalized due to COVID-19. The month prior, on Feb. 15, there were 138.
More than 2.7 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in Arizona.
Older population
As of March 14, 252,301 residents in Pima County had received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a March 18 memo, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry indicated their targeted approach to vaccinating those who might be affected by COVID-19 most of all, including those in older age populations, has been successful.
Of the 50,474 people in Pima County who are 80 years old or older, about 75 percent received their first dose.
About 73 percent of the 93,065 in the 70-79 age bracket have received their first vaccine.
Huckelberry wrote that with a large portion of the older vulnerable population vaccinated, they will focus their attention on minority and disadvantaged communities.
Eligibility in Pima County has opened to those 55 and up, as well as frontline essential workers including those who interact with the public, work within six feet of people or are in an identified industry where they work closely with others.
To learn if you are eligible and to see all registration options in the county, visit pima.gov/covid19vaccine.
More shots
The Arizona Department of Health Services will make vaccine appointments available at its state-run mass vaccination sites every Friday for the following week in an effort to ease the registration process.
On March 19, ADHS made 12,000 first-dose appointments available at the University of Arizona’s POD for the week starting Monday.
Each Wednesday, ADHS will announce the approximate number of appointments that will be available on their Twitter (twitter.com/AZDHS) and Facebook (facebook.com/AZDHS).
If you fall under the eligibility criteria you can register at podvaccine.azdhs.gov or by calling 844-542-8201.
Cancellations
The state health department reported they can see thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments get canceled and made available on Thursdays.
On Twitter on Friday, ADHS recommended people check availability at state sites such as the University of Arizona throughout the week as cancellations occur regularly.
You can register at podvaccine.azdhs.gov or call 844-542-8201 if you meet current eligibility requirements.
'No' to federal site
In a vaccine distribution update Friday, Christ said they had made multiple requests for additional vaccines to the state.
She said last week FEMA offered to bring a federally operated and managed vaccination site to Arizona. The site would have "allegedly" brought with it additional vaccines, but would have required the state to provide the majority of staffing and resources for the operation.
The state declined the offer due to the lack or oversight they would have, the staffing and resources they would need to provide and questions on whether the vaccination allocations would continue to come from the federal government or eventually come out of the state allocation.
Christ said they reiterated the desire and capacity to receive additional vaccines to administer themselves. She said each time they put in a request for more vaccines, they have been declined.
Vaccine dates
Christ provided an anticipated timeline for different age groups to become eligible for the vaccine on a state level.
Based on the expected available doses, those 45 to 54 should become eligible April 1, followed by people 35 to 44 in mid-April. People between 16-34 should be eligible by May 1.
The state said counties can open eligibility to new age groups earlier if 50 to 60 percent of the current age group has been vaccinated or demand slows.
Veterans vaccinations
Currently enrolled veterans are now eligible to receive the vaccine regardless of age or other state and county eligibility requirements.
As part of its efforts to vaccinate all veterans seeking the vaccine, the Southern Arizona Veteran Affairs Health Care System announced they are offering the vaccine to all enrolled veterans regardless of age starting Monday.
While the VA has provided vaccines to veterans already, they previously had to meet the same requirements as everyone else.
Veterans already enrolled can fill out a form indicating they want the vaccine at va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed.
The VA will contact veterans who’ve indicated their interest with the form to receive their vaccine.
You can also contact the SAVAHCS at 800-470-8262 or 520-792-1450.
School rules
As schools prepare to resume some full, in-person learning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed some of its recommendations for educational institutions.
On Friday, the CDC reduced the minimum distance recommended between desks while in class from six feet to three feet. It is still recommended students wear masks while at their desks.
Distancing of six feet is still recommended for common areas or times where larger numbers of students congregate, like lunch, recess or between classes.
It is also still recommended that teachers and staff should remain stay six feet from one another and from students.
The CDC said three feet is an acceptable distance for elementary schools, even if spread is high as long as teachers and students wear masks and follow other safety procedures.
For middle and high schools where there is a high level of spread, six feet should be observed.
Some of the other updates include removing the recommendation to use plastic shields or other barriers between desks.