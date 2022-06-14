Pima County is now in an elevated “medium” COVID-19 community level, defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to consider COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and the capacity of the county’s healthcare system.
According to CDC data as of June 11, Pima County’s COVID-19 case rate was about 210 per 100,000 – up about 11% from the previous week – and new COVID-19 hospital admissions are around 7.7 per 100,000 residents.
Nearly 3% of all staffed inpatient hospital beds and 3.1% of ICU beds in the county are in-use by COVID-positive patients, according to the CDC.
Based on the latest recommendations from the CDC, residents who are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe illness in Pima County – as well as Maricopa, Coconino, Cochise, Gila and Mohave counties, and about a third of all counties across the U.S. – should now talk to their healthcare providers about when to wear a mask and take other precautions.
“High” community levels now reported in Navajo and Apache counties also carry the CDC’s recommendation of mask use in public indoor settings, while Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Yavapai and Yuma counties continue to have “low” community levels.
According to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services, the community level changes reflect a recent wave of COVID-19 cases that have risen week-over-week in the state since early April, though they do remain far below levels seen during the winter surge fueled by the Omicron variant.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have remained low, but have begun a gradual increase.
“Viruses adapt to continue spreading, and the one that causes COVID-19 is no exception,” Don Herrington, Interim Director of ADHS, said in a blog post.
“The best way to prevent illness and reduce the spread is staying up-to-date on your vaccines and taking precautions,” like masking, maintaining physical distance, staying home if sick and handwashing, Herrington said.
