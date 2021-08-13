Two adults and a juvenile were arrested on trespassing charges Friday after refusing to leave the Walden Grove High School campus over a dispute about the district’s COVID-19 policy.
Damian Majuta, 48, and Jennifer Majuta, 46, of Sahuarita were arrested, cited and released on suspicion of trespassing, according to the Sahuarita Police Department. A juvenile also was arrested, cited and released.
Police declined to say whether the Majutas are the parents of the student.
Police said they were among six adults and a juvenile who came to the campus to speak with Principal Teresa Hill and others about the student not being allowed on campus because of district practices on the virus.
According to police, Hill briefly met with the group and then asked them to leave school grounds. The group refused to leave and demanded to meet with Hill again, according to police, who were called about 7:45 a.m. Hill told the group no additional meeting would take place Friday but that they could set up a future meeting.
“This was not acceptable to the group,” according to police, and they remained and “may have had contact with an attorney by telephone during this incident.”
SPD officers and supervisors tried to mediate a solution, explaining several times that staying on campus against the direction of school officials could result in arrest, police said. The group primarily stayed in the school lobby.
WGHS officials eventually said they wanted trespassing laws enforced, and the group was asked again to leave. The two adults and juvenile were arrested after refusing. Police said there were no injuries and no use of force during the arrests. Police said the rest of the group agreed to leave after the arrests.
Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said Friday that it is the district’s practice to follow Pima County and CDC guidance. Anybody who has had close contact with a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 — within six feet for at least 15 minutes in a 24-hour period — must be quarantined 10 days.
On the fifth day, the person can get a test and if it is negative, the person may return to campus on the seventh day, he said.
“I know it’s very frustrating for parents, and it’s frustrating for us — we want kids in school, too. Trying to navigate these waters at this time is tough,” Valenzuela said.
Valenzuela said they have had several cases of students who have been sent home since school began Aug. 2, who later tested positive for the virus.
“The redeeming factor, as tough as it is, is that all of our schools are open and we’re going to continue to relentlessly pursue that,” he said.
A two-minute video posted online of the incident shows a man telling one of three Sahuarita police officers in the lobby, “The optics are in our favor. The school district is going to get in a lot of trouble for this,” as he and a woman made an argument that the student should be in school.
At no point in the brief video did anybody raise their voice, use abusive language or threaten physical harm.