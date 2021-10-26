If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
A Tucson couple suspected of stealing more than $6,000 in merchandise from the Tractor Supply store in Green Valley were arrested Oct. 11, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
The couple is suspected of previously stealing about $3,000 in merchandise from the same store Sept. 29 – including welders, generators and an evaporative cooler – using a pair of bolt cutters inside the store, according to the police report.
During the initial incident, a female suspect appeared to “possibly be trying to repeatedly district the employees,” while a male suspect cut locks, gathered merchandise, and parked a pickup next to a gated area behind the store.
The male was later seen throwing the items over the fence and into his vehicle before driving away.
According to the report, the couple was recognized by employees at the store on North Abrego Drive on Oct. 11, after the male suspect unsuccessfully attempted a similar crime.
Staff witnessed the male suspect grab several more items, including a bolt cutter and a generator valued at about $800, before contacting deputies.
The investigation revealed the couple is suspected of a similar crime at a Tractor Supply store in Tucson, and that prior to the Sept. 29 incident, the male had pawned four welders in the Tucson area.
In an interview with deputies, the female suspect said that during previous incidents, the male had told her he was buying some welders at a discounted price.
After obtaining a search warrant for the couple’s trailer, deputies recovered one Hobart Handler brand welder, and two additional empty Hobart welder boxes.
Deputies arrested and booked the male in the Pima County Adult Detention Center on charges of third degree burglary, shoplifting, trafficking and stolen property.
The female was also booked in the Pima County Adult Detention Center and charged with conspiracy to commit those three crimes, for aiding her boyfriend in stealing the items and for selling them on eBay for him, according to the report.
