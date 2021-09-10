About 65 percent of Pima County’s vaccine-eligible population – ages 12 and up – have been fully vaccinated, according to the latest CDC data.
Compared to the current national average of around 62.5 percent full-vaccinated individuals, the number is good news for Pima County, Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said Wednesday. But the rate is climbing slowly, and that concerns her.
“We are seeing small steps being made. We do see people getting consistently immunized, but at a much lower rate than we would like to see,” Cullen said.
“Right now, on average, we are seeing a 0.1 to 0.2 percent increase in those (vaccination) numbers. If you think about that, that’s every 10 days, we’ll go up one percentage point. To go up five percentage points will take us 50 days,” she said.
A more aggressive vaccine schedule would be “a way out of the pandemic,” she said.
“Ideally, what we’d like to see is those numbers go up within 10 to 15 days, where people seek vaccination at a rate that allows a number to go from 65 percent to 70 percent,” Cullen said.
New variants
Getting more people vaccinated also plays a crucial role in containing the spread of emerging coronavirus variants, like “Mu,” which the World Health Organization designated a “variant of interest,” on Aug. 30.
Last week, a report from the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), which sequences about 10 percent of the county’s COVID-19 PCR tests, confirmed two cases of the Mu variant in Pima County, though the vast majority of cases in Pima County and across the country are still attributed to the Delta variant.
Cullen declined to compare the Mu variant to Delta, saying that more information is still needed to understand the transmissibility of Mu, but said the health department remains committed to gaining “early sentinel awareness” about the spread of the virus and new variants in the community by continuing to sequence its testing samples.
“What we know is the best way to mitigate against those viral changes and viral mutations is to get more people vaccinated. So my concern is really related to how we can more rapidly encourage people to seek vaccination,” Cullen said.
Federal mandate
After months of using promotions to drive the vaccination rate, President Joe Biden announced Thursday a new federal vaccine mandate for private-sector employees, healthcare workers and federal contractors.
The new rules require all employers with 100 or more workers to ensure their employees are vaccinated or tested for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. Roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be vaccinated.
Biden is also requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government, with no option to test out. That covers several million more workers.
It’s part of a new action plan to address the latest rise in coronavirus cases, which Biden and health officials have called “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
During a press conference on Friday, Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County’s Chief Medical Officer, said the new federal mandate is a step in the right direction and would “continue to add icing to the existing cake” of vaccination rates in Pima County.
But just how much the mandate would increase local vaccination rates, Garcia said, remains to be seen, pointing to the fact that a lot of employers across Southern Arizona and Pima County have less than the 100-plus workforce targeted in the mandate.
“I believe the federal mandate will make a difference, but I think we need to go beyond the mandate to where there are other places in our community that need assistance in terms of getting vaccinated. And as far as I’m concerned, one of those groups happens to be small businesses,” Garcia said.
“We need to figure out how to make sure we’re putting resources in their hands to get their employees and their customers protected,” he said, adding that the health department is currently developing strategies to bring vaccines to groups of 10 or so individuals at a time.
“My goal is to make sure that there is not a single person in Pima County who wants to get vaccinated, who can’t access that service,” Garcia said.
Garcia also said he remained assured there was “sufficient capacity” across the county’s health system, both in terms of personnel and vaccine supply, to address any spike in demand as a result of the mandate.
Randy Graf, CEO and president of the Green Valley-Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce, said about 15 of his 400-plus chamber members have 100 or more employees.