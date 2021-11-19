If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
New data released Tuesday by Pima County Deputy Administrator Jan Lesher show just how many vaccine exemptions the county has granted since the Board of Supervisors approved a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for some employees this month.
Out of about 7,000 county employees, the Human Resources Department had received 165 requests for religious accommodations and 33 requests for medical exemptions as of Nov. 15.
Of the religious accommodation requests, five have been denied, 36 have been approved, and 56 are pending further information from employees. As of Tuesday, 68 religious exemptions had yet to be reviewed.
Human Resources has neither denied nor approved any medical exemption requests so far – 24 requests are pending staff review and nine are awaiting more information from employees.
On Nov. 2, the Board of Supervisors approved a vaccine policy mandating all county employees serving “vulnerable populations” be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 1.
Currently, unvaccinated employees are prohibited from receiving promotions or accepting outside work, and if covered by the county’s medical insurance, pay a $45.51 surcharge per pay period until they become vaccinated. Employees working with vulnerable populations who remain unvaccinated past the January deadline will face disciplinary action up to and including termination.
County departments have individually identified those employees who serve “vulnerable populations,” but generally it includes all county healthcare workers, employees at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and the Juvenile Detention Center, and those who regularly work with children or the elderly. The county requires all new hires to be vaccinated, regardless of their department.
As of Nov. 15, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has the lowest vaccination rate of all county departments, with 65 percent of its 1,344-person workforce fully vaccinated. Around 83 percent of the county’s entire workforce is fully vaccinated.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone