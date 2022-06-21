Some Pima County employees hired before July can expect to see a salary increase as early as next month.
In a 3-2 vote, the Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved salary adjustments for all eligible county employees, broken up in the following categories: those earning $35,000 per year or less will see an 8.5% salary increase; those earning between $35,001 and $75,000 per year will see a 5% increase; between $75,001 and $150,000 per year will see a 3% raise; and those earning over $150,000 will see a 1% increase.
In a memo to the board, County Administrator Jan Lesher said the increases would be implemented during the first full pay period in July.
The county’s recommended budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year earmarks about $7.5 million of general funding for the salary adjustments. To come up with an additional $690,000 for adopted increases, Lesher said “the assumption is that all of the departments in a Special Revenue Fund, Enterprise Fund or in Internal Service Fund will identify enough cuts to their budgets to absorb the entire increase.”
The board is expected to hold final budget hearings and adopt a final budget for the coming fiscal year July 5.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone