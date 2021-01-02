Pima County is reaching out to Congress for assistance after announcing last week that it has spent its entire $87.1 million federal allocation for coronavirus relief and is still $15 million short on the year.
A Dec. 31 memo from County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said the county needs another $55 million to continue its virus programs through the first six months of 2021, and county programs could be cut if it doesn’t come from another source.
The bulk of the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund money ($38 million) went toward contact tracing and testing, while $33.8 million went toward county personnel, including sick time, caretaker leave, leave for children due to day care and school closures and unemployment benefits, according to a year-end estimate.
Huckelberry pointed to a surge in cases in December as one reason for the spiking costs, which will leave the county covering a $15 million shortfall through the General Fund if there is no assistance by the end of the fiscal year June 30.
"We are simply out of funding to respond to the pandemic," he wrote in a letter to U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva on Dec. 29. “This comes at a time when our costs and public health obligations are increasing faster than at any other time during the pandemic.”
Huckelberry said the county Health Department estimates it will need an additional $45 million for testing, contact tracing and vaccination operations through June, and said every county in the state is likely in the same precarious financial position. He asked that additional funding in the aid bill signed by President Trump on Dec. 27 be distributed quickly.
Vaccination plan
Huckelberry said they believe Phase 1A of vaccinations will continue through mid-January. Those include critical healthcare workers and residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities and staffs. He estimated 68,594 people fall into that category in Pima County.
The county has received more than 29,000 doses of vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna. Each person needs two doses. As of Dec. 30, just over 12,000 doses had been given.
Walgreens and CVS have started the vaccination process for residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
The county will have a date for the transition to Phase 1B in mid-January. There remains uncertainty about the amount and timing of vaccines coming into Pima County, he said.
Phase 1B prioritizes education and childcare providers (k-12 public educators), or about 29,000 people; and adults age 75 and older, about 92,000 people. It includes law enforcement, corrections and emergency response staff as well as “essential services/critical industry workers and adults with high-risk conditions in congregate settings.”
The size of this population means Phase 1B efforts likely will be ongoing into April.