Pima County has closed the door on leasing parking space next to the former Canoa Hills Golf Course clubhouse purchased by GVR last year.
That leaves GVR CEO Scott Somers looking for other ways to recover tens of thousands of dollars lost when the board decided not to buy the parking lot at a bargain-basement price last fall when it bought the clubhouse.
Somers made the lease pitch in a series of emails this spring as a way for Pima County to provide parking for those using the county-owned Canoa Trails Park.
A draft contract sent to Suzanne Shields, director of the Pima County Flood Control District, laid out a loose plan calling for a 20-year lease for a portion of the parking lot west of the clubhouse and the open area west of the lot. The “lease term sheet,” dated May 24, also called for the county to “improve, maintain and monitor” its portion of the lot, which currently is in poor condition.
The lease was contingent on the GVR Foundation selling the parking lot to GVR; monthly rent was to be determined. The lease required that the term sheet remain confidential, but Shields said in a June 9 email to Somers that she couldn’t commit to that because “as a government, all correspondence is public information.”
Shields also pointed to the lack of specifics in the draft agreement, including “nonexclusive, non-assignable right to park, which makes it difficult to place a value on the use. I am sure some of your members use the parking lot to access our park, but are they using it as GVR members or as park users?”
“I know you are eager to have some income to help fund the purchase of the parking lot, but you need to identify the parking requirement for your building,” Shields wrote.
Shields told the Green Valley News on Monday that the county has no interest in leasing parking lot space because it already has a 17-space parking lot on the other side of Camino del Sol, adjacent to one section of the walking park, and owns other land where it could put parking as needed. She said GVR was told of the decision June 17.
Somers said in an email to the Green Valley News on Tuesday that GVR and the foundation have resumed talks to either lease or purchase the parking lot now that the county is out of the picture. He hopes for a tentative agreement by the end of July.
Parking lot history
GVR bypassed an opportunity to buy the large parking lot along with the clubhouse for $540,000 when it made the purchase in October. An appraiser last year valued the large parking lot at $165,000.
Instead, GVR purchased the clubhouse for $504,000, and the large parking lot was donated to the GVR Foundation as part of the deal. In return, the foundation gave owner Morgan North a $170,000 tax credit for the donation.
The plan was for the foundation to lease the parking lot to GVR to ensure a steady source of income to fund its operations. The building GVR bought comes with a small parking lot, but without access to the bigger lot it is essentially worthless as a meeting site for clubs.
The deal was struck before Somers joined GVR. Shortly after coming aboard Jan. 4, Somers said GVR would pursue the purchase of the large parking lot from the foundation. That meant going after a lot valued at $165,000 to $170,000 that GVR could have purchased for $36,000 last year.