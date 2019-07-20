Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy will cast a "no" vote Monday on turning portions of the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center into a shelter for asylum seekers, but he could be alone.
The county has applied for $2.5 million in federal grants to help defray the cost of modifying a vacant wing to provide respite care to immigrants, but there are no guarantees it will come through, said Christy, whose District 4 includes Green Valley and part of Sahuarita.
Christy, one of two Republicans on the board, said he doubts taxpayers want their money to go to the shelter. He said non-governmental organizations and non-profit groups need to "put their heads together to come up with a solution without putting this expense on the backs of taxpayers."
Christy let his position be known at the end of more than a week of speculation, questions and hand-wringing over where asylum seekers will go after a Tucson monastery closes Aug. 6. Catholic Community Services has led an effort at the monastery to house immigrants who have cleared the first hurdle to seeking permanent asylum and need a temporary place to stay before traveling to be with family and hosts around the country. Since January, more than 7,500 migrants have spent two to three days at the monastery.
Supervisors will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Monday to address the issue.
Pima County offered the detention center site but renovations were abruptly halted last weekend after Supervisor Richard Elias put forth a surprise plan to house the immigrants in two Tucson schools — a plan he failed to run by the county or Catholic Community Services. That idea quickly withered in the face of criticism, and the detention center plan was back on the front burner despite concerns from a small group of activists who said it was inappropriate.
County agreement
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry believes supervisors should sign a cooperative agreement with Catholic Community Services that would allow the organization to use 19,000 square feet of the Ajo Way facility to house immigrant families from Central America.
Staff has estimated it will cost $57,000 to modify the detention center and about $94,500 each month to operate it as a shelter. The total for the final five months of 2019 would be slightly less than $530,000.
The monastery is the third-largest shelter in the United States, said Teresa Cavendish, director of operations for CCS. The organizations operates the monastery and two smaller shelters as part of its Casa Alitas program.
According to the proposed cooperative agreement, "irresponsible street-releases of asylum seekers by Department of Homeland Security agencies not only subjects these families to physical hardship and puts them at an increased risk of victimization, it adds to the community's homelessness problem and puts a burden on government social-service and law enforcement agencies."
When the juvenile detention center opened in 2000, more than 3,800 children were arrested and detained annually. Programs offering alternatives to detention have reduced that number to about 615 annually, leaving several units at the facility vacant.
Supervisor Sharon Bronson, who's District 3 includes parts of Sahuarita, Amado and Arivaca, is in favor of the agreement. It's not only a public safety issue, but a public health issue, she said.
"I think, obviously, we don't want to see migrants on the streets and this seems to be the only alternative that exists currently," Bronson said.
Bronson believes the federal government will reimburse the county, but if not the county could consider pursuing a lawsuit like the San Diego County Board of Supervisors has. That California county, inundated by asylum seekers, filed a lawsuit in April against the Department of Homeland Security over the federal government’s decision to end its “safe-release” program last year.
In a memo released Friday, Huckelberry said staff opted to pursue a cooperative agreement with CCS rather than a lease because the shelter is part of a larger complex and would not have separate utility metering systems. In addition, janitorial services, food services and laundry facilities are integrated.
That being the case, Huckelberry said the $100 annual payment originally sought from CCS "should be struck from the cooperative agreement."
Huckelberry also said that while the county should be reimbursed by the federal government for such things as utilities, janitorial services, food and laundry, the county ought to reimburse CCS for medical screenings and transportation services because CCS is "providing a service in a Pima County facility."
Should the detention center no longer be needed for asylum seekers, Huckelberry said the facility could be used for an emergency shelter for natural disasters and other major utility system failures.
Christy expressed doubts the federal government will be keen to provide grants to Pima County "given its history of rejecting grants." In September, supervisors voted 3-1 to reject a federal Operation Stonegarden grant, with Supervisor Ramón Valadez saying it was in response to President Trump's immigration policies. Christy was the lone dissenting vote. Republican Ally Miller wasn't at the meeting.
In a newsletter sent out Friday, Miller, a Republican, said the crisis is the responsibility of the federal government and she urged voters to contact Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally so "local taxpayers aren't left footing the bill."
"Until these loopholes are closed, the Pima County Board of Supervisors must ensure the safety of our community. If we don't act, it creates an unsafe situation for both residents and the individuals who have been released in our community by federal officials," Miller said. Miller also said she has concerns about the estimates of the cost of operating the facility. Miller is also asking why the county isn't charging CCS fair market value for leasing the space, a number she put at $216,000 annually.
Late Friday, Huckelberry responded to Miller via a memo. In it, he said the kitchen facilities are adequate and he doesn't anticipate additional security costs given the location of the facility. One private individual has been providing security at the monastery, he said.
The money spent so far by the county brought the facility up to "standard operating conditions" since it was vacant for so long, he said. As for medical costs, Huckelberry said the medical prescreening will continue to be handled by a "volunteer core of physicians."
On Miller's question about seeking full-market value for leasing the space, Huckelberry said, "Our minimum expectation is full cost reimbursement, if we can obtain full market value that would be fine."
Huckelberry reiterated he is confident the county will be reimbursed, but, like Bronson, said the county could pursue a lawsuit like San Diego.
Safe, off the streets
On Wednesday, county officials and Cavendish led media on a tour of the detention center. If the agreement is approved, migrants would have access to three units; each has a dayroom, multipurpose room, showers and 20 single-bed rooms that have a commode and sink and are about 8x11 feet.
Over the coming weeks, Cavendish said volunteers and other supporters will work hard to turn the facility into a "place of welcome, refuge and acceptance." There will be no way families, detention officers and incarcerated youths will come into contact with each other, she said. Cameras and locks have been disabled.
Carpeting will be laid, the single beds will be turned into bunk beds, murals will be painted and curtains, couches, chairs and plants will be brought in. Each unit also has an outdoor recreation area and one of them will be turned into a playground with rubberized flooring.
"There is a great deal of openness, airiness and light here and our mission is to accentuate that," she said.
While detractors have expressed concerned about housing families in what was once a juvenile jail, the families at the monastery don't seem to have a problem with it, Cavendish said. Everyone's response has been, "As long as we're safe and off the streets," she said.
The length of the agreement is one year, with an option to extend for up to four one-year periods. Either party could terminate the agreement "for any reason or not reason at all" with 30 days advance written notice.
The county would be responsible for providing up to 250 meals two to three times a day using the facility's kitchen. In addition, the county would provide laundry service or make laundry equipment available to CCS. The county will pay for the utilities; CCS would pay for telephone and Internet services. Janitorial services would be provided by the county.
The agreement states the county would not be responsible for any loss or damage of personal property, or injury to anyone on the property.
Cavendish said that if the ongoing renovations aren't completed in time, arrangements have been made for families to stay at partner shelters or at one of Casa Alitas' two homes.
According to a Huckelberry memo, the county has sought two grants of roughly $500,000 from the Arizona Department of Homeland Security. The county has also asked for $1.5 million from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency.