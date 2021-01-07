County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry reported the county is moving forward with six regional vaccine centers in Tucson for the Phase 1B Vaccine rollout.
The six centers – Tucson Medical Center, Banner North Cancer Center, Rillito Park Racetrack, the University of Arizona, Kino Banner South/Kino Stadium District and Tucson Convention Center – are all based in Tucson.
Huckelberry included the locations in a Thursday memo to the Board of Supervisors. He also said the TCC and UA sites would be operational between January 15-19, depending on logistical requirements.
The county is still working with Banner about a Kino site and continued operation at the University Medical Center. The county reported TMC renewed its commitment with the current site going into Phase 1B.
Huckelberry reported the county is looking at options around the "cumbersome" state registration process. He said the state system is one of the most significant challenges.
The state reported 13 out of 15 counties are still in Phase 1A as of Wednesday. Pinal and Gila Counties were in Phase 1B.
Huckelberry told the Green Valley News Phase 1B should begin in Pima County late next week, and the county would prioritize people 75 and older high along with protective service personnel.
"Mainly, that's because they're more susceptible and more likely to be hospitalized," he said. "Therefore, if we want to significantly reduce the current stress on the hospital system, we need to get that group vaccinated."