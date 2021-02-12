County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry on Friday lambasted the state for further reducing the county's vaccine allocation, leading to cuts in distribution.
On Thursday, the state dropped Pima County's weekly supply from 17,850 doses to 16,300 in the next allocation, according to Huckelberry. The state also reduced the Pima County Health Department's Pfizer vaccine allocation to zero.
An Arizona Department of Health Services spokesman told the Green Valley News on Friday that the county is receiving 16,330 doses. But he said 2,000 Moderna doses are going to the University of Arizona's state-sponsored vaccination site and 5,850 Pfizer doses are going to Tucson Medical Center and Banner Health. He said the overall total represents 14 percent of the federal allocation to Arizona for the week, equal to the county's population percentage in the state.
During a Friday press conference, Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said the state doesn't keep the county in the loop on its direct allocations and couldn't confirm totals outside of the 16,300 doses.
Huckelberry said the ongoing lack of predictable vaccine supply from the state interfered with the county's accelerated vaccination plan, limiting first-dose distribution and delaying vaccination for at-risk people, including those 70 years and older.
Huckelberry also said the county wanted to expand mobile sites like the two locations in Green Valley that vaccinated 3,000 people over three days earlier this month. But he said the lack of vaccine availability puts those plans in jeopardy.
Currently, those vaccinated have no appointment for second doses and have been told to be patient as plays play out. The option is to arrange a second dose at a Tucson site through the county website.
Change in plans
The county plans to change its priorities in distributing the vaccine due to the state's reduced allocations.
The six-tier system prioritizes assisted-living facilities not enrolled in the federal pharmacy program. Pima County reported vaccinating residents in 21 of the 83 facilities not registered with the federal program.
The county's second tier plans to focus on vulnerable populations – defined by age, ethnicity and income – through mobile vaccination clinics.
Tier three will focus on second doses, while tier four focuses on the 1B priority groups – including those 70 and older. The fifth tier is for first doses to eligible population based on the current priority and people 65 and older. The last tier is the state-operated 24-hour POD (point of distribution), which the county has no authority over.
"We understand that the University of Arizona will be allocated 2,000 Moderna doses from the county allocation," Huckelberry reported.
The Tucson Convention Center POD is also cutting five hours per week from its schedule and reducing its supply from 1,500 doses to 1,050. Banner's North POD will close in March, but the Kino Sports Complex will expand if vaccines are available.
Huckelberry said he cautioned the state not to open its POD in Pima County until there was an assured vaccine supply since its sites already use all the state provides. He said he didn't understand the state's push for a POD at UA at this time.
Huckelberry called the state's allocation system "frustratingly opaque" and said the county believed the state would increase the weekly allotment over time, not reduce it.
"In short, opening a state-run vaccination POD in Pima County without increasing vaccine supply to support it greatly diminishes our ability to effectively operate the vaccination system the state asked us to create," he wrote.
Huckelberry set a goal at the beginning of the year to vaccinate 100,000 people per month for the first three months of 2021. As of Friday, AZDHS reported the county administered 171,661 vaccinations, 91 percent of doses ordered.
Huckelberry said the county is hopeful the White House's Tuesday announcement of a 28 percent increase in doses to states, tribes and territories will reach the local level.
Cullen said the county could get back on track once more vaccines become available and should Johnson & Johnson get approval of its single-dose vaccine. She said from her understanding, the company has 100 million doses ready for deployment.
The numbers
In the meantime, Pima County continues to see decreases in the latest COVID-19 spike. The county reported 1,477 cases for the week ending Feb. 6. That total is down from the spike’s height at 4,806 cases for the week ending Jan. 9.
“This weekly data indicates infections are declining week to week since the first week in January; however, I would not celebrate until we see what uptick in infections occur from Super Bowl weekend,” Huckelberry wrote.
As of Friday, Arizona had 793,532 cases reported, or just over 10 percent of the population. Most of these patients have recovered.
The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 or where it was a contributor was 14,834.
ICU and regular hospital beds in use for virus patients also continues to drop.
According to state numbers, COVID-19 patients took up 39 percent of all ICU beds on Thursday. On Jan. 11, that was 66 percent.