Dr. Theresa Cullen, head of the Pima County Health Department, and Dr. Francisco Garcia, assistant county administrator, cautioned during a press conference Wednesday that getting the coronavirus vaccine doesn't mean masks, social distancing and other personal mitigation go out the window.
"Being vaccinated does not confer you some magical immunity," Garcia said.
He said mitigation needs to continue until a significant amount of the population receives the vaccine. Other updates from the press conference:
•Cullen said she isn't factoring in previous COVID-19 infections when considering herd immunity. She added that immunity from previous infections is still unclear, but 90 days is the general number.
•The county plans to verify a person's claim to Phase 1B before providing vaccination. That means showing an ID or credentials proving eligibility at the vaccination site (registration still required). Winter visitors and foreign nationals eligible for 1B don't need an Arizona or U.S. ID. The county is concerned with verifying a person's identity and age with a photo ID – U.S. issued or not. Garcia said vaccination is about getting everyone in the community, not just residents.
•Cullen said the county will receive 12,000 vaccine doses per week from the state for the next two to four weeks. She said the county would roll back hours at vaccination sites vaccinations aren't available. Garcia said the state has the discretion to adjust the allocated amount.
•The county will provide a telephonic option for vaccine registration. The county plans to have library personnel staff the phone banks and set up email accounts necessary for the registration process.
•Cullen recommended Phase 1B eligible people registering for the vaccine use the county's links on the vaccine website and not register through the state system. The county's links are not available yet.
•Cullen said no significant adverse effects were reported from the more than 31,000 vaccine doses administered in Pima County.
•Garcia said people declining the vaccine is a concern that will need addressing but isn't a priority given the low supply and high demand.
•Federal or state inmates won't tax the county's vaccine supply, but the county is on the hook for detainees in its system. Garcia said there are about 1,500 county detainees and about one-third have chronic conditions. He said a plan is underway but would come after priority groups.
•Friday's soft opening of the Tucson Convention Center vaccination site is for protective service personnel – first-responders, corrections workers and court staff – and recipients have already been identified.