Pima County and Sahuarita could move closer to in-depth discussions on a regional wastewater plant as the Town Council considers a formalized first step this week.
Sahuarita Engineering Division Manager Galo Galovale said the MOU — Memorandum of Understanding — on Monday's council agenda would initiate efforts for planning a joint regional water reclamation facility. He said the MOU's purpose is to establish a cooperation and information-sharing framework as well as explore potential agreements.
"Part of the reason why the town is exploring the concept of a Regional Water Reclamation Facility is that our current sewer collection and treatment systems can only serve the Rancho Sahuarita area," Galovale said in an email. "Anything outside of this area is currently being served by Pima County."
Jackson Jenkins, Pima County's Regional Wastewater Department director, said the Green Valley Water Reclamation Facility is in a location where it serves its purpose, but moving it north could bring benefits. He said building a regional facility near Pima Mine Road and Nogales Highway could free the county to potentially shutter the Green Valley, Arivaca Junction and Corona de Tucson plants.
"If we were to put a facility there, that would allow us to kind of make more of a regional system for Pima County, and the town would be able to partner in that effort," Jenkins said. "And so maybe we would have some synergies of building a joint plant to satisfy each other's needs."
Galovale said establishing a partnership with the county for a regional facility could have several benefits considering the town's growth and development.
"It can aid in land development, facilitate better planning of infrastructure and contribute to water reclamation efforts, including water recharge and water credits," he said.
As for the town's current plant and wastewater department, Galovale said specific details are in the preliminary phase, and the intention is to "carefully" evaluate a regional facility's role.
"It could potentially supplement the existing wastewater facilities and department of Sahuarita or even replace them, depending on the feasibility and overall benefits for the community," he said.
Jenkins said the Green Valley plant is a 4.1-million-gallon-per-day facility that serves residents in Green Valley and parts of Sahuarita. He said the Corona de Tucson facility on Sahuarita Road near Houghton Road, is 1.3 million gallons per day.
"Another partner we may be talking to is the Nation for the Pima Mine Road casino," Jenkins said. "They have a little facility there at the casino that might make sense for it to flow to this new facility. And again, treat everyone's sewage in one strategic location and come up with some partnership arrangement to make the economies of scale cause that to work."
An initial regional plant could be around an 8-million-gallon-per-day facility, with capacity increasing as older facilities phase out. There would also be room for future expansion.
"That's kind of where we're looking at right now, but, again, this is preliminary — we haven't done any design or anything," Jenkins said. "This is just looking at the study areas of each prospective jurisdiction and what the growth plans are for each area, and we think that for a while, an 8-million-gallon-per-day facility would work."
Part of the pre-planning is developing the details and potentially building a facility before growth catches up to capacity. Jenkins said the county would need a regional facility in operation sometime in the early 2030s.
The Green Valley plant received upgrades in the early 2000s. The plant is essentially two facilities combining the location's original lagoon system's capacity with modern reclamation units.
"So, it's over 20 years old," Jenkins said about Green Valley's most recent upgrades. "And given another 10 years, you start to decide is it worth rehabilitating and rebuilding and upgrading or does it make more sense to put a plant right where you would need to handle the demand for growth?"
A potential Pima Mine Road and Nogales Highway facility would benefit water reclamation by providing a more efficient location for Green Valley and Sahuarita.
"If you don't put the plant at the lowest location to allow sewage to flow down by gravity to it, you'd have to put in pump stations to pump sewage, and we try not to do that if we can," Jenkins said. "It makes a lot more sense to let gravity do its thing — it saves a lot of costs and a lot of hassle."
The Sahuarita Town Council will meet in its chambers at Town Hall on Monday at 6 p.m. with the county-town MOUs possible approval on the agenda.
Galovale said discussions addressing a regional reclamation facility's aspects in more detail would come as planning progresses and an MOU moves toward approval. He said the MOU's initial term is one year, with a possible extension through mutual consent.