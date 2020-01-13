The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will vote on a resolution to support an effort in the Legislature to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.
Supervisor Sharon Bronson asked that the item be placed on the agenda. It would support state Senate resolution 1001 ratifying a proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Similar efforts to force a ratification vote in the Arizona Legislature have fallen short each of the past three years when they failed to get enough Republicans onboard. If ratified, Arizona would be the 38th and final state needed to make the constitutional change. But whether that would happen is open to debate.
The ERA amendment, which guarantees equal rights for all, was launched in March 1972, and by 1982 had 35 states signed on. In 2017, Nevada became the 36th, and in 2018, Illinois was number 37.
Opponents said the effort failed to meet a 1982 deadline for two-thirds ratification, or 38 states. Proponents of ERA said there are legal grounds to accept ratification despite the deadline.