The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Thursday will consider declaring an emergency, allowing them to shut down bars, restaurants, theaters and hundreds of social gathering spots to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The proclamation will go to a vote at a special meeting at 9 a.m. If approved, it would go into effect at 8 p.m. Thursday through March 31, for all businesses in unincorporated Pima County, which includes Green Valley but not Sahuarita.
The three-page proclamation echoes what Tucson instituted Monday when it ordered bars and other gathering spots closed and limited restaurants to takeout or delivery services.
Sahuarita, Marana and Oro Valley have also declared emergencies but have not ordered the closure of businesses. Instead, they reiterated national standards that include social distancing and hand washing, and strongly encouraged restaurants to step up delivery, drive-thru and curbside pickup.
Several restaurants in Sahuarita are or plan to go to curbside pickup while others remain open to sit-down business; Desert Sky Cinema has not closed.
Businesses affected
The county’s proclamation would affect all restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, retail food facilities, and other similar businesses and establishments, including those housed within or on the same properties as hotels and similar establishments. They would be prohibited from serving food and beverages for consumption on premises.
The following would be ordered closed: Bars, taverns, brew pubs, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms, special licensees, clubs, and other similar businesses and establishments offering alcoholic beverages or spirituous liquor for consumption on-premises.
Also, theaters, cinemas, and indoor and outdoor performance venues, museums, gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, yoga and barre studios, and other similar facilities.
Also, bingo halls, bowling alleys, indoor climbing or jumping/bouncing facilities, skating rinks, and other similar recreational or entertainment facilities.
Violating the prohibition is a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Not affected
The following would not be affected by the restrictions: grocery stores, markets, convenience stores, and other similar businesses and establishments that offer food and/or beverage that is not for on-premises consumption.
Also, pharmacies and drug stores, food banks and food pantries, cafeterias, commissaries and restaurants located within health-care facilities, nursing homes, shelters, group homes, places of worship, or similar facilities, and cafeterias, commissaries and restaurants located within or on the premises of institutions of higher learning, or the vendors and concessionaires at Tucson International Airport, along with banks and financial institutions.
Faith community
The Board of Supervisors also “strongly urges the leaders of the County's houses of worship to limit gatherings on their premises and to observe social distancing practices.”
Several churches in Green Valley and Sahuarita have closed their doors to services and activities already.
Watch the meeting
The public can access the supervisors meeting only through online streaming at
(http://pima.granicus.comNiewPublisher.php?view id=3) or via Cox Cable Channel 96.
Television viewing will be available in the lobby at 130 W. Congress, 1st Floor and residents can submit comments regarding the agenda items to: COB_Mail@pima.gov.