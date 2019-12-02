The Board of Supervisors will vote to extend the annual term for a $75,000 contract Pima County has with the Green Valley Council on Tuesday.
The board first approved the contract in January 2016, which runs for five years. However, the agreement requires annual board approval to extend the term each year.
Should the board approve another extension on the contract, it will be GVC's fifth and final extension that will exhaust the revenue source in December 2020.
The county pays the contracted $75,000 to GVC in monthly installments in exchange for services.
According to the contract, those services include managing service requests, gathering resident input on policy matters and feedback on county services.
The contract came in late 2015, and approved in January 2016, as GVC was facing an $80,000 deficit and potential insolvency.