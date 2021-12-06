If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Pima County has a plan to deal with the possible loss of more than 200 corrections officers who won’t be fully vaccinated by Dec. 31: Let inmates go to lighten the workload.
In a memo dated Dec. 6, Chief Deputy County Administrator Jan Lesher said she has “the criminal justice system, including the Sheriff and the Court” working to determine how to safely reduce the Pima County Jail population.
The memo doesn’t indicate how many, when or the offender status for those who could be freed. A working group will meet Wednesday to discuss options.
“I am hopeful that once we are past the immediate efforts to reduce the jail population in connection with the vaccine mandate, we will continue to work to reduce unnecessary use of incarceration in Pima County,” Lesher wrote.
The Board of Supervisors on Nov. 2 approved a plan to require vaccinations by Dec. 31 for employees who work with vulnerable populations, which includes detention facilities.
Lesher wrote in a memo Monday that 386 of the 2,168 employees who work with vulnerable people had not been vaccinated by Dec. 6. Of those, 206 work in corrections.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone