The Pima County Health Department is working on a new data dashboard to track the status of COVID-19 in the county.
The dashboard will include a mapping tool of cases, deaths and demographics. Users can search by ZIP code and other geographical types. There is no date set for release.
The dashboard was built by Maximus, a Virginia health data company, to aid in investigating and tracking COVID-19 cases.
Pima County’s current data dashboard, which includes a COVID-19 progress report, a recommendations list and a 15-day COVID-19 case map, can be found at https://bit.ly/3cQJCge.
The Arizona Department of Health Services' data dashboard is available at www.azdhs.gov.