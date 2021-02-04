Pima County’s allotment of COVID-19 vaccines from the state has decreased about 40 percent this week.
The county’s allotment has gone from 29,850 over the last two weeks to 17,850.
In a letter to state senators Mark Kelly, Kyrsten Sinema, Governor Doug Ducey and other congressional delegations, Board of Supervisors Chair Sharon Bronson said they were informed by the Arizona Department of Health Services “that we should expect to see a similar allotment for next week.”
Bronson wrote that the county has seen its vaccination allotment increase from 12,500 doses a week to 29,850 over the past couple weeks.
They hoped the increase in vaccinations would continue given the county’s increased vaccine delivery infrastructure and the priority population it is serving.
Bronson expressed a need for help in getting more vaccinations into Pima County.
County Health officials have repeatedly stated more vaccine doses are needed to meet demand and infrastructure capabilities.
A county spokesman said they are trying to get a reason from the state on why the allocation has been reduced but the state has not released any information to the county at this time.