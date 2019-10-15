Thanks to more revenue than previously projected, Pima County residents may be driving on 39 more miles of improved roadways than originally expected next year. They may also see some local park improvements.
This week, Pima County administrator Chuck Huckelberry sent a memo to the Board of Supervisors asking them to move $27 million of extra revenue to funds designated for facility, road and park repairs and improvements.
In a memo submitted to the board with his recommendations, Huckelberry stated the the $27 million is part of an overage between the fiscal year ending fund balance and budgeted fund balance. The actual ending fund balance this fiscal year exceeded the budgeted fund balance by more than $30 million, according to the document.
The allocations would reduce this fiscal year's fund balance to $47.6 million, but the amount is still $7 million more than the budgeted average for the last five years, the document reported.
Huckelberry would like $15 million reallocated to the Facility Renewal Fund, $10 million for local road repair and $2 million to the Parks Renewal Fund.
If approved by the board Nov. 5, the funds would be in addition to the money already budgeted to those areas.
Roads
The board budgeted $26 million for road repairs this fiscal year and the extra $10 million would be evenly split amongst the county's five districts.
Deputy county administrator Carmine DeBonis said if the supervisors approve the recommended allocation, the funds may be put to work in the first quarter of 2020 with repairs completed by the end of the fiscal year in June. Allocating the funds now would not impact next year's budget and roads repairs are still expected to be given another $26 million in the next fiscal year's budget, he said.
The list of roads that would be improved has already been made using the county's Transportation Advisory Committee's guidelines, which calls for repairing roads with the worst ratings first. The amount of road work that can be completed would vary from district to district based on conditions, but overall the $10 million would cover about 39 miles of local roads, DeBonis said.
While the county would target the worst roads first, there would still be logistical considerations. As a result, a subdivision's roads surrounding the worst road being targeted would also be fixed even if it didn't share the failed rating. Grouping the roads together would help minimize mobilization costs when moving crews and equipment to roads where work is needed, he said.
Facilities and parks
County facilities would take the biggest portion of the funds. The $15 million would be used for repairs to administrative buildings in downtown Tucson that need exterior facade repairs. The county also needs to reseal leaking windows, remove asbestos and install fire suppression systems.
"You may have seen that the downtown legal services building had some bricks falling off of it," DeBonis said. "So it's things like that. And there's $2 million that is being recommended for a Parks Renewal Fund."
The $2 million would be used to repair aging pool facilities and historic structures. In addition, the funds would provide for paving within parks and for facilities, wells, water service, pumps and things of that nature, he said.
Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation special staff assistant Valerie Samoy said the county's parks are not a mandated function of county government and don't have a dedicated tax levy such as wastewater, libraries and other departments. Without a dedicated revenue source, the parks rely on funds allocated to them by the board each fiscal year.
"We really work on a shoestring budget," she said. "The Parks Renewal Fund was to help us maintain what we have because we don't have a revenue stream. We're not in it to recover our costs with a lot of our programs. We have all kinds of recreational programs, swimming programs, swimming lessons and we don't really recover our costs with $5 minimum fees for the community to enjoy our park facilities."
Before the Parks Renewal Fund was created, program and park fees collected would go back into the county's General Fund. The renewal fund allows Parks and Rec to keep the money which they use for maintenance, Samoy said.
"So, we're thrilled if we get it," she said. "We've got a backlog of maintenance. So, we're slowly getting there with this Park Renewal Fund."