The Pima County Board of Supervisors will hold an emergency meeting Thursday to revise its May 21 proclamation establishing measures for reopening restaurants, pools and attractions.
The move would bring it in line with the Gov. Doug Ducey’s July 9 executive order limiting restaurant occupancy and allowing enforcement against violators.
A draft version of changes to the proclamation eliminates indoor standing areas, food bars and cafeteria-style food service and limits indoor occupancy to less than 50 percent. Establishments found to be in violation of the revised proclamation risk losing their operating permit and having their business closed.
“It is ironic that our original version of restaurant restrictions parallels the governor’s most recent executive order,” County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said in a memo, referring to the county’s May 13 proclamation that received blowback for its enforcement measures and triggered an investigation by the state’s Attorney General.
“The restrictions of our original proclamation were weakened through negotiations with stakeholders,” he said.
The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. and can be viewed on Cox or Comcast channel 96 or a link to the webcast can be found at: webcms.pima.gov/government/boardofsupervisors under the meeting and resource info tab at the bottom of the page.