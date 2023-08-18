The Pima County Transportation Advisory Committee has an anticipated agenda item about a half-cent countywide sales or excise tax as a potential funding source for "transportation purposes."
The meeting is at noon Tuesday at Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Road, and is available online. Find the link at pima.gov. The public can also submit comments for PTAC online through the webpage.
The half-cent excise tax would be separate from the Regional Transportation Authority's half-cent excise tax. The agenda item's white paper stated a countywide half-cent excise tax could provide nearly $109 million annually for transportation.
According to the document, a half-cent tax is allowed by state law, requiring a unanimous vote by the Pima County Board of Supervisors. It also noted Pima and Mohave counties are the only two Arizona counties that haven't implemented a countywide sales tax.
County supervisors formed an advisory committee in 2017 to study a potential new sales tax for transportation, but they ultimately used a one-time property tax and advanced general funds to pay for local road repairs.
During an April supervisors meeting, County Administrator Jan Lesher said the county's 10-year road repair program will spend the $225 million originally committed in 2019. But during the same meeting, Lesher and Department of Transportation Director Kathryn Skinner noted inflation put pressure on the program, adding additional expenses.
The county reported mill and fill costs increased from around $15 per square yard to $20.
Lesher told Supervisor Steve Christy it would take more funding in addition to the original $225 million Pay-As-You-Go funding to cover the 10-year program's original goal of all 1,900 paved miles of unincorporated roads at 75 PCI or higher on the 100-point Pavement Condition Index by 2030. The county's new principles recommend no more than 5% of the county's road network fall into the 0-24 PCI very poor rating and at least 50% meet the very good condition range of 70-100 PCI.
The PAYGO option was an alternative funding plan approved in October 2019 following voter opposition to traditional bond programs that failed in 2015 and 2018.
The county's white paper for Tuesday's PTAC meeting noted any countywide excise tax revenue would expend on a countywide basis, requiring municipality fund disbursement policies.
"Note also that the tax rate for a countywide general sales tax administered by Pima County is limited to 0.50% (half-percent)," the paper stated. "It may be conceivable to use a lower general rate, or to use a lower rate on specific retail categories to enhance acceptability of the tax."
