Road

The Pima County Transportation Advisory Committee has an anticipated agenda item about a half-cent countywide sales or excise tax as a potential funding source for "transportation purposes." 

The meeting is at noon Tuesday at Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Road, and is available online. Find the link at pima.gov. The public can also submit comments for PTAC online through the webpage.



Tags

