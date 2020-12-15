The Board of Supervisors asked county staff to direct the Library Advisory Board to begin looking into a name for the new Sahuarita library.
District 3 Supervisor Sharon Bronson put the item on the board's Tuesday agenda after being contacted about naming the library. On Monday, Bronson told the Sahuarita Sun she didn't recall who contacted her office.
During the meeting, Bronson said there wasn't enough input from the library's surrounding community to take action on naming the new facility. Green Valley's library is named after former County Supervisor Conrad Joyner.
County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry told supervisors there was time to find a name because it would be another three months before staff had to order and install signs.
"We can ask the Library Advisory Board as well as the library director to begin a process to take names for nomination and consideration," he said. "And let the Library Advisory Board define a process they want to use."
Huckelberry said the advisory board typically would ask for public input and then name the library before its construction is completed, should they select something other than the Sahuarita Library.
Sahuarita's new library is under construction on Sahuarita Road next to the new Arby's. The library is scheduled to open in July. The current library is in a portable south of the Post Office on Sahuarita Road.