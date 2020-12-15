County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry has ordered county employees to stay home for three weeks starting Dec. 21, and it could close local libraries.
Huckelberry said it wasn't clear yet which libraries would close due to the stay-at-home order that runs through Jan. 10. He said any closures or changes in library hours would be released before then.
The county order was in response to 323 infections among county employees, with 60 cases during the Dec. 7-11 weekly report.
Huckelberry reported the Sheriff's Department had the most at 22 cases, followed by the County Attorney's Office and then the Library District.
Huckelberry said he wasn't sure if the county would furlough any employees, but he didn't think it would happen in any large numbers.
He also said the county would consider moving employees to other positions who couldn't work in-person, telecommute or had available paid time off.
Huckelberry said the directive would expire on Jan. 10, regardless of coronavirus case numbers next month.