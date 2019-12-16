Pima County has the fifth-highest tax burden among the 15 Arizona counties, according to an annual report from the Arizona Department of Revenue.
County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry reported in a recent memo there was a 3 percent increase in the tax burden on individuals in FY 2019.
ADOR reported $1,763 in total taxes per capita. The state average in total tax per capita is $1,739.
ADOR combines the primary and secondary property tax levies with sales tax collection and then divides the total by the population.
Pima County had $1.8 billion in combined property and sales taxes, with an estimated population of 1,044,675.
Apache County had the lowest tax per capita at $498, and Yavapai County came in the highest at $1,942.
In addition to Yavapai, Coconino, Maricopa and Greenlee all ranked higher than Pima County in descending order.