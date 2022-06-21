The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed a resolution in support of developing an Amtrak passenger rail route between Tucson and Phoenix.
The resolution was the next step in a series that have inched toward expanding passenger rail service between the metro areas, and formally clears the way for a multi-jurisdictional partnership among Amtrak, the state of Arizona and the cities, towns and counties through which the service would operate.
The board joins the Pima Association of Governments and 11 mayors across Southern Arizona – including Tucson, Phoenix, Oro Valley and Marana – in support of Amtrak’s expansion in the region.
“There is power in numbers,” said Supervisor Rex Scott, who represents Pima County in the PAG and encouraged Pinal and Maricopa counties to adopt similar resolutions.
According to the resolution, the 2021 U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Bill dedicated about $12 billion for new rail services in the country, which could include more passenger rail service in Southern Arizona.
“What we heard from an Amtrak representative is the more they hear from our region that there’s interest in passenger rail service between Tucson and Phoenix, the more likely we’re going to qualify for some of the money in that allocation,” Scott said.
In December 2016, the Arizona Department of Transportation completed the Arizona Passenger Rail Corridor Study: Tucson to Phoenix Final Tier 1 Environmental Impact Statement, which recommended a passenger rail route between the two metro areas.
The study determined that frequent and reliable passenger rail service would expand economic opportunities in the region, reduce traffic congestion on Interstate-10, and provide for safer, more consistent travel between both cities, particularly during hazardous weather conditions.
In 2021, Amtrak released its Amtrak Connects U.S. Plan to grow passenger rail service across the U.S., including a proposed passenger rail service between Tucson and Phoenix and a reauthorization proposal to create a Corridor Development Program.
