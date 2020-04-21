The Board of Supervisors voted, 3-2, on Tuesday to table until September voting on an amended ordinance on the county's animal code.
Pima Animal Care Center's Kristen Hassen said reworking the decades-old code began in 2017, shortly after she became the director. She said the current law is contradictory and out of date.
The 14-page ordinance amending Title 6 of the Pima County Code covers multiple aspects of animal cruelty, forfeiture, "dangerous dogs," impoundment, enforcement and general regulations.
However, Supervisor Sharon Bronson took issue with the amended ordinance and called it a "flawed process" and "flawed product."
In particular, Bronson objected to the removal of a "suitable home" from the ordinance when regulating who can adopt animals as well as a lack of community input. Bronson, as well as feedback from public comments and letters, were concerned convicted animal abusers would be allowed to adopt pets.
Hassen said they struck "suitable" from the ordinance with advice from county attorneys because it was subjective and unenforceable. She noted that removing it from the law wouldn't allow animal abusers to adopt since they still maintained the right to refuse adoptions and have a "do not adopt" list.
Despite assurances from Hassen that the amended law wouldn't weaken animal protections, Bronson made a motion to table consideration.
Hassen said a delay would cause a hardship because a hot-car provision was needed going into summer. The board agreed to push considering the ordinance until its first meeting in September.