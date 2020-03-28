Richard Elias, chairman of the Pima County Board of Supervisors, died Saturday. He was 61.
Elias, one of three Democrats and a longtime proponent of progressive values, died in bed, according to TucsonSentinel.com, which quoted Supervisor Ramon Valadez.
A county press release didn’t address cause of death; an ambulance was seen outside his midtown home.
Elias represented District 5, which is nearly entirely within Tucson city limits.
“We were on different sides of the aisle and we certainly had our differences, but we tended to leave them there in the board room,” said Supervisor Steve Christy, a Republican whose District 4 includes Green Valley and part of Sahuarita.
“He loved his job, he loved a good fight,” he said.
Elias was appointed to the seat in 2002, and had no problem being re-elected ever since.
He served about 15 years alongside Ray Carroll, a Republican who left the board three years ago and now is a Justice of the Peace in Green Valley.
“We had a way of working together that I think, in the end, created an opportunity for friendships,” Carroll said.
He said he had texted with Elias on Friday night about coronavirus and the county budget and said they spoke last week “about some things he could do for the court and Green Valley.”
“He cared a lot about the general health and welfare of Pima County,” Carroll said. “It was always productive and positive when you talked to Richard.”
Carroll said they had a lot in common and that their children went to school together at Salpointe Catholic High School. He said Elias texted him lyrics to a song on Friday that drew parallels with the coronavirus situation.
Supervisor Sharon Bronson, a fellow Democrat, said she saw Elias on Friday.
"I'm going to miss him," she said, recalling that she had voted to appoint him in 2002.
"We will miss his leadership. He cared about neighborhoods and he cared about people. It's going to be a hard void at this point."
All five supervisors are up for re-election this year; Elias had no announced opponents in the race from either party. The supervisors will vote to appoint a Democrat to the vacant seat.