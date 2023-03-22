Pima County is looking at a 14% shortfall in its workforce as it grapples with nationwide labor shortages.
Within Pima County, 1,036 positions remained vacant out of 7,333 budgeted positions as of March 17.
Pima County HR Director Cathy Bohland said the county receives about 2,000 applications per month, with around 28,000 submitted in 2022. She added that it was higher than the county's average of about 23,000.
But she said the number of applicants fell this year, with a 50% reduction during January compared to the same month in 2022. Bohland said the trend wasn't limited to the county.
Despite the lower numbers, Bohland found the county's applicant volume is sufficient, but she said some fields are short on applicants.
The county isn't seeing the numbers it would like in trades like electricians, HVAC techs, equipment operators and supervisor-level roles. The county also needs more applicants for engineers, project managers and other positions requiring technical certifications.
The county also has shortages of attorney, nurse and epidemiologist applications. Bohland added that the county generally has a shortage of applicants for senior manager to director-level positions.
Of the county's 1,036 open positions, the Sheriff's Department is the hardest hit, with 187 vacancies. The County Attorney's office, Facilities Management, Health Department, Juvenile Court, Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation and Superior Court all have 50 or more vacancies on the county's roster.
Finding solutions
Bohland said the county already has a training program some departments use for trade, finance and IT positions.
"This has been expanding over the last couple of years," she said by email. "We are currently working to stand up a formal-affiliated apprenticeship program for Trades in partnership with Pima Community College."
Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Director Jackson Jenkins said about 8% of the department's 400 positions are vacant.
"We've been battling vacancy rates and a number of things," he said. "Our business is the people business. You know, we're a public service, and it takes people to do what we do. And it's critical when we struggle to fill vacancies."
Jenkins said the department has had to use more overtime hours and rely more on third-party contractors to keep up with demand.
"Overtime and contractors are more expensive than having internal staff do the work," he said. "So, we're really trying to push to get sufficient staffing and training and skill sets to do it internally."
One area Jenkins keeps an eye on is staff nearing retirement. He said they did a five-year outlook and found that more than 40% of employees would be eligible for retirement in that period.
During Jenkins' 19 years with the county — 13 as the director and six as the deputy director — he found fewer youths were getting into trade positions. But he said there is some hope on the horizon.
"There is a little greater emphasis on the trades and crafts and journeyman skill sets out there," he said. "And more and more, I think kids are going to see more options than just college. You know, you can do quite well for yourself picking up a skill or a craft or a trade."
Jenkins also found the recruitment process has changed over the years, focusing less on posting vacancies in classifieds and the county's job board and more on social media and other avenues.
Bohland said the county's talent acquisition team handles most of its applicant engagement, including posting vacancies to major job boards, industry-specific websites and social media platforms.
"We, along with department representatives, also hold quarterly job fairs, and represent the county at other job fairs in the region," she said.
The county also works with the University of Arizona, Pima College and the JTED program. Bohland said the county also reaches out to veterans and their families through the SkillBridge program and local Native Americans through the Tucson Indian Center.
Wages, benefits
One area Jenkins said would help fill positions in the short term would be increasing wages to keep the county as competitive as possible with the private sector. He pointed to the county's recent compensation study, which is still under review, as one way they are addressing the issue.
"The county's trying to make sure that we're not losing ground in that war," Jenkins said. "Not that we're going to be the highest, most competitive, but with our benefits and a reasonable wage, we hope to attract more people."
In a March 2 letter to the Board of Supervisors, County Administrator Jan Lesher reported preliminary findings found roughly 30% of job classifications fell below the market rate and $6.7 million would be needed to get employees on a new salary structure. But Lesher went on to say it was a conservative estimate and $9 million was more realistic. The total would be $11.5 million after adding $2.5 million for benefits.
Lesher reported the county earmarked $11 million within its current budget estimate.
At the Pima County Library, Director Amber Mathewson said there were about 45 openings within her department.
"After we started coming out of the pandemic, we had realized about 80 vacancies across our 27 libraries, and that was due to a lot of things," she said. "We had many people who were eligible to retire who took that option. People resigned for family reasons. Some people moving to be in other parts of the country."
Mathewson said the library is lucky to have UA nearby with its program for librarians.
The library system does require a master's degree, specifically in library science, for its full-time librarian 1, 2 and 3 positions. But she noted Pima County is looking to grow its staff internally through its page positions and the county's tuition assistance program.
She also pointed to scholarship assistance the Friends of the Green Valley Library provides to those working on a master's degree for a future librarian position. She said it was a scholarship that helped her get to where she is today.
Having the UA and its program nearby also benefits Pima County through opportunities Mathewson takes to talk with students and get interns exposed to the local system. She said the library sees about a 50% return on interns staying with the system after their internship ends.
Mathewson said the county as a whole has worked to make employment with them more attractive through benefits like extended parental leave, vacation and sick leaves increases, flexible work schedules and some telecommuting.
Bohland said the county instituted other benefits as well. She pointed to a $300 referral bonus program for employees, the education reimbursement program and allowing employees who return within five years of separating to accrue vacation at their last level.
In the meantime, current county employees across the board are spending more time working to meet demands, including Mathewson, who takes shifts in library branches to help while short-staffed.
"Definitely salary people work until the job is done," she said.