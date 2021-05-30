The Pima County Health Department is partnering with PublicResults, an organization that helps governments and nonprofits with text message outreach, to text people when they are within a two-mile radius of a vaccination site.
The text alert program started Saturday and is part of the county’s vaccination encouragement efforts.
Cell phones within two miles from a site will receive two texts. They will get one a day or two before a POD opens near them and another alerting people a POD is open or it’s the first day of the three-day FEMA POD.
Those who have already been vaccinated or do not want to be vaccinated can opt out.