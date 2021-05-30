University of Arizona

 University of Arizona vaccination site in April.

 Bill Foraker

The Pima County Health Department is partnering with PublicResults, an organization that helps governments and nonprofits with text message outreach, to text people when they are within a two-mile radius of a vaccination site.

The text alert program started Saturday and is part of the county’s vaccination encouragement efforts.

Cell phones within two miles from a site will receive two texts. They will get one a day or two before a POD opens near them and another alerting people a POD is open or it’s the first day of the three-day FEMA POD.

Those who have already been vaccinated or do not want to be vaccinated can opt out.

