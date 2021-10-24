If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Chief Deputy County Administrator Jan Lesher sent an email to Pima County employees on Sunday informing them of the accident that left County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry in the hospital a day earlier. It had little new information but offered promising hints at "a full recovery."
Huckelberry remained in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in downtown Tucson on Saturday morning.
TucsonSentinel.com quoted a source who said Huckelberry was struck by a vehicle that was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Broadway. That vehicle "ricocheted" into Huckelberry and his bike.
The county put out a brief notice on the crash Saturday saying Lesher and Board of Supervisors Chair Sharon Bronson were in close contact with Huckelberry’s family.
Huckelberry, who will be 72 next month, is an avid cyclist. The Chuck Huckelberry Loop, a popular path for cyclists, is named for him.
On Sunday, Lesher asked employees to share only the “accurate information we provide you through these eblast updates” with anybody outside the county who inquires “(f)or his and his family’s sake.”
“At this time, the best that I can tell you is that his injuries are serious but we’re hopeful for a full recovery,” she wrote. “I will share information with you all as circumstances warrant.”
The email also offered a link where employees can send Huckelberry “your best wishes for his speedy recovery or other well wishes… We are compiling them for Chuck and will provide them to him upon his return to work.”
The county memo also offered counseling assistance to employees.
There has been no official public information on Huckelberry’s injuries.
