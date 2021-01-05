County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry expects to have coronavirus vaccine distribution completed for more than 640,000 county residents by June, and is working on distribution for Green Valley.
Huckelberry delivered the projected end date during the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.
He said there are about 1.1 million people in Pima County; 200,000 under 18 years old and don't qualify and 20 percent of the eligible population is expected to decline the vaccine.
The county is in Phase 1A of its three-phase vaccination rollout, which focuses on medical professionals and long-term care staff and residents.
The county estimates there are about 68,000 qualified health care workers, Huckelberry said. They should be vaccinated by Jan. 12, "and then we can move into what we call Phase 1B."
Phase 1B includes education, childcare, emergency service and essential workers. Phase 1B also includes people 75 years and older and those with high-risk conditions in congregate settings. People 65 years and older are in Phase 1C. The general population falls into Phases 2 and 3.
Huckelberry said there are more than 200,000 people between Phase 1A and 1B, which should be completed by March 31.
County cases
Huckelberry told supervisors the county had a large influx of positive COVID-19 cases to open the new year. He said there were about 6,100 news cases for the first four days of January, with 2,214 cases on Jan. 3.
"The highest daily count we've had during the pandemic," he said. "Those numbers will vary. They get adjusted back on a weekly basis, and then they get readjusted again by the state. So, following our numbers, which are reported every day, you'll see a slight difference from the state numbers."
Vaccine distribution
Huckelberry said the county has about 18,000 vaccinations completed.
"We're also talking now with our public health agency and others about standing up what we would call five regional vaccination centers," he said.
He said those would require a large parking lot to set up a drive-thru model. The model would take about 15-20 minutes per person for registration, vaccination and post-shot observation.
Huckelberry said there would be four drive-thru vaccination centers – Rillito Park race track, Kino Stadium, Tucson Convention Center and the University of Arizona – in addition to hospital-based centers at Tucson Medical Center and Banner — University Medical Center.
Huckelberry said the county's goal is to have more vaccine capacity than supply to ensure shots are not sitting in freezers waiting for use.
Supervisor Steve Christy, District 4, asked whether the county would have a Green Valley location given the large older population.
Huckelberry said the county is already talking with Green Valley Walgreens and CVS locations as distribution points in later phases.
"We're also looking for a site in Green Valley for a smaller, what we call, point of dispensing," he said. "And we're doing that in all of the smaller, rural communities that exist within the county such as Lakeside, Arivaca, Ajo, Three Points and the rest. We know that we have a large urban population, but we also know we have to serve a more remote or rural population."
Christy also asked about a recent Green Valley News article covering retired and part-time Green Valley nurses wanting to help with vaccine distribution.
Huckelberry said county staff read the article and plans to get more information on qualified individuals who could sign up for the Medical Reserve Corps of Southern Arizona.
"That's how we're staffing some of the actual sites now, through the Medical Reserve Corps of the county," he said.
Huckelberry said the county would provide public notices on where and when people would get their vaccine shots as the rollout continues.
Lynne Severe, who is leading the effort among retired, licensed nurses in Green Valley said Tuesday that their nurses are in touch with the Medical Corps and are registering with them.
Funding COVID-19
The county will use its General Fund to pay for COVID-19 expenses, including testing, contact tracing and vaccinations.
Huckelberry said he anticipates some reimbursement from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES).
"At this point, we're hoping and anticipating that the new federal CARES Act, which identifies specifically both testing and vaccination as an eligible expense that will be reimbursed," Huckelberry said.
He said the County Health Department estimated continued COVID-19 efforts related to testing, contact tracing and vaccination could cost another $55 million from Jan. 1 to June 30.
"If not reimbursed, that would pretty much exhaust what we call the General Fund's fund balance that was carried over from the previous year," he said. "And we know that that's about $90 million."
He said taking $55 million off the top of the $90 million would cause a problem for General Fund departments should the federal government not reimburse the county.
Huckelberry said it's still unknown how much and when any reimbursement would come. However, Huckelberry doesn't foresee any impact on General Fund projects.