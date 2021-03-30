Pima County announced it would continue to enforce mask mandates countywide despite Gov. Doug Ducey calling for an end to local mandates.
Ducey issued an Executive Order on Thursday allowing bars and restaurants to resume normal operations with no mask requirements or prior approval for groups of 50 people. Ducey's order took immediate effect. It also moved coronavirus guidelines from "requirements to recommendations."
But Pima County doesn't see it that way. In the county's Tuesday announcement, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said Ducey doesn't have the legal authority to hinder the county's Health Department from enacting public health measures.
During a press conference following the announcement, Pima County's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia said Ducey's move to end the mask mandate came as a surprise.
He said the "explicit" language in the Executive Order stating jurisdictions couldn't have mask mandates was worrisome since the measure was the most meaningful intervention before vaccination.
The county's Tuesday statements said the Board of Supervisors' December 4 resolution remains in effect, which mandates everyone in Pima County five years and older must wear a mask covering their mouth and nose.
Enforcing masks
The mandate passed on a 3-2 party-line vote. The mandate included $50 fines for individuals and $500 fines for businesses that failed to comply. Since the county's December mask mandate began, Huckelberry said there hadn't been any fines issued for violations.
Huckelberry told the Green Valley News that the mandate is still in effect in Pima County despite businesses openly stating masks are voluntary for customers and employees.
"They run the risk of penalties that are in the resolution as a business," he said.
Although the county still has fines attached to its mask mandate, Huckelberry said it's unknown at this time if there would be a shift from an educational approach to one of issuing fines. But he said that is not a path the county wants to go down.
"It's the last thing in the world we want to do, though," he said. "We'd rather have people return to, you know, 90 percent voluntary compliance like they have been until we see infections drop below the target, which is in the green zone, and we're still in the yellow zone."
Garcia said Director Dr. Theresa Cullen would continue to instruct health inspectors to enforce the mandate at businesses regulated by the Health Department.
"Those are primarily food establishments that are preparing or serving food," he said. "But understand that the mask mandate is more broad than that. It actually applies to other public settings."
In the county's statement on Tuesday, Cullen said the county would need to vaccinate 700,000 to 800,000 people to reach herd immunity.
"And we can't stop community spread of COVID until we get to herd immunity," she said. "So, if you want to stop having to wear a mask, go get your shot."
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 3.3 million vaccines have been administered in the state – covering 2,089,065 people, with 1,296,945 fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.
The state reported 455,873 vaccinations administered in Pima County, covering 294,671 people or 28.2 percent of the population. The county has 183,763 people fully vaccinated – more than 500,000 fewer than the minimum herd immunity threshold Cullen estimated.
GV, Sahuarita
Although Pima County said the mask mandate is countywide, including incorporated areas, The Town of Sahuarita never enforced or ordered businesses or residents to wear masks.
On Friday, Sahuarita Assistant Town Manager Teri Bankhead told the Green Valley News that individual businesses determine their own mask policies and other measures.
Greg Hansen owns restaurants in Amado, Sahuarita and Green Valley – the Longhorn Grill and Saloon, Twist & Shout 50's Diner and the 19th Hole Bar and Grille – and told the Green Valley News masks would be optional for customers and employees following Ducey's order.
Huckelberry said Ducey's order might be causing some confusion but remained adamant the county's mask mandate remains in effect. Despite the county's curfew mandate ending after a judge issued a temporary restraining order, Huckelberry said the mask mandate could fare better in a legal challenge.
He said masks have more science and data to support them as mandates for public health, which wasn't the case with the curfew mandate.
Garcia said the Health Department intends to continue enforcing the mandate using an educational approach throughout the county, including incorporated areas like Sahuarita.
"We believe that we do have the capacity to do this, and we intend to do so," he said.