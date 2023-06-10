Monsoon storms are around the corner, and so are free sandbag stations that Pima County placed throughout its unincorporated areas.
The county's Department of Transportation reported that the sandbag stations became available on Friday and would remain available through Sept. 1.
In Green Valley, PCDOT placed a station at the corner of North La Cañada Drive and Paseo Del Chino, behind the Country Club Vistas I wall sign. The county also has a site at the Arivaca fire station at 16091 W. Universal Ranch Road.
The two are among 11 sandbag stations the county established for 2023's monsoon storms, an increase compared to the six in 2022.
PCDOT Program Manager Carol Brichta said the county went through about 5,000 sandbags and purchased 150 tons of sand from Arizona Trucking and Material in 2022. She added that each station receives 10 tons of sand, which the county monitors weekly to replenish as needed.
The National Weather Service in Tucson reported last year's monsoon tied as Arizona's seventh wettest year since 1895. Typical monsoons range from 2-16 inches of rainfall, accounting for 30% to 60% of Arizona's annual precipitation. Lower desert areas typically receive about 10 days of measurable rainfall per monsoon.
The Climate Prediction Center's 2023 monsoon outlook leans toward below-normal precipitation for most of Arizona, including the Tucson area and Interstate 19 corridor. The Climate Center placed below-normal precipitation at 36%, with a 33% chance for near-normal and 31% for above-normal.
Whether above- or below-normal precipitation, the National Weather Service said flooding and other monsoon-related weather hazards would remain likely occurrences during the season.
Brichta said the county purchased 225 tons of sand this year. She added that the county could add more by reusing the sand crews collect from washes and roads during the monsoon storms.
The county reported people could take 20 bags per vehicle.
"Be mindful of that so that those people that are trying to get sandbags have the opportunity to get them," Brichta said. "We're hoping that each residence gets 20 bags. That way, there's enough to go around for everyone who needs it."
Best use
Regional Flood Control Program Manager Joseph Cuffari said people could make the best use of 20 bags per home by concentrating on the front doors and garages that might not have the protection provided by a wall around it like most backyards.
"If they've been in the area long enough, then they should be familiar with how the monsoon acts on their property — how water flows across it, where water wants to go," he said. "So, people could use those sandbags and be strategic of where they place them."
Cuffari also suggested people watch how the water flows following the first storm and place their sandbags accordingly to mitigate flooding.
In the Green Valley and Arivaca areas, Cuffari said flooding typically happens as property damage, not structural damage.
He noted that people living in manufactured homes without skirting should use sandbags to protect the support piers underneath the home. Cuffari said they would also be a good idea for people living in RVs.
"They can put them around the tires, you know, just to kind of stabilize them and wedge them in place," he said. "Or if they have electrical equipment or propane tanks or anything like that, just put them around there to kind of protect their utilities."
Cuffari said residents should ensure they only place their sandbags on their property and avoid going near any property lines.
"Because you don't want to push water onto other people's property and cause what's called an 'adverse impact,'" he said. "You don't want to push water onto their property and make it worse for them."
Flood Control also helps residents evaluate potential soft spots on their property where flooding could pose an issue. Cuffari said the free service is available by calling Flood Control's main number at 520-724-4600.
"People could always call us if they have a specific concern or if water does enter their home," he said, adding they will respond, meet with the property owner and look at the area. "We can let you know if you're in a floodplain, you know, all that type of stuff. And we can make suggestions of where to put those sandbags so you can protect yourself from that next storm."
Cuffari found the sandbags could be useful as the program kicked off a week before the monsoon's official June 15 start date.
"I think the main point to drive home is that it's not going to completely eliminate the flood hazard, but it can help reduce it to make it less during a storm," he said.