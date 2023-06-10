GV sandbag station

Pima County placed 10 tons of sand and a bin of sandbags at the station behind the Country Club Vistas I wall on North La Cañada Drive and Paseo Del Chino.

 Jorge Encinas | Green Valley News

Monsoon storms are around the corner, and so are free sandbag stations that Pima County placed throughout its unincorporated areas.

The county's Department of Transportation reported that the sandbag stations became available on Friday and would remain available through Sept. 1.

Pima County Department of Transportation crews place a pile of sand at a station off Ajo Way and Mission Road. The county made 11 sandbag stations for 2023 throughout its unincorporated areas.
A bin full of sandbags at the Green Valley station. Residents can fill up to 20 bags to help mitigate flood waters around their homes and property during monsoon storms. The season starts on Thursday, with the National Weather Service saying a wet winter could bring a slow start. 


