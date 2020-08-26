Pima County is relaunching its Cut Down Pollution program after the coronavirus pandemic put it on hiatus.
The program provides residents with $150 vouchers to exchange gas-powered mowers and $50 vouchers for landscaping equipment with electric equipment. The county offers businesses with $200 vouchers for gas-powered mowers.
Vouchers must be used at Pima County Home Depot locations, and residents are limited on the number of gas-powered items redeemed.
The county must pre-approve equipment online before in-person exchanges at drop-off locations. Residents without online capability can call 520-273-9898 for assistance.
Pima County's Department of Environmental Quality started the program in January after a 20-year absence. The program started with $133,000 in available voucher funding.
PDEQ senior program manager Beth Gorman said more than 476 pieces of equipment – 276 lawnmowers and 200 smaller devices – were approved so far this year.
The county wants to collect 800 pieces of gas-powered equipment by December.
She said the county estimated the funding from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality would last until mid-2021, depending on the number and type of equipment exchanged.